This Beloved Trader Joe's Bakery Treat Is Already Back Before Fall
The end of summer is still a month away, but apparently Trader Joe's missed that memo. It's already bringing back fall bakery favorites, getting fans of the upcoming season giddy. TJ's isn't alone — many retailers across the country are busy stocking up on goodies featuring those familiar warming spices in anticipation of fall fervor. But Trader Joe's legion of dedicated followers won't settle for the competition's autumn-inspired treats, and the return of the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes for a limited time serves as their reward for being loyal customers.
With a pumpkin-forward flavor, thanks to real pumpkin puree, and much-adored seasonal spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger, the moist crumb has everything you want in a fall dessert. The sweet cream cheese frosting on top performs as an ideal pairing for all those fall flavors, making each bite a complete seasonal sensory experience. Trader Joe's sheet cake isn't all that big, with only six servings per unit, but at just $5.99 a pop, that's one more reason for fans to snag more than one on their next trip to the neighborhood market.
There's some serious hype surrounding TJ's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes. Some Trader Joe's devotees look forward to the mini sheet cake's return year-round. The dessert isn't without its critics, but it's safe to say that many customers will be trying to buy these sheet cakes in bulk.
Mixed feelings about Trader Joe's fall dessert
It's fair to say that Trader Joe's has released some bakery bangers in 2026, but the return of the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes could be the most popular one yet. In a discussion about the release of the sheet cake from a previous year, one Redditor described the taste simply as "HEAVEN." Another fan of the confection wasn't going to settle for just one cake, saying, "Well, it's almost time to hibernate. I bought three."
Of course, not everyone showers praise on the dessert. Some folks find the cream cheese frosting too sweet, which distracts from the warm spices and springy crumb. As for the cake itself, a few people think it's more reminiscent of gingerbread than pumpkin spiced cake. Still, the admirers of the seasonal treat appear to outnumber its detractors.
If you're enjoying it with company, serve the sheet cake like a bakery pro by cutting it into squares and sticking a plastic fork in each portion. Or you can mimic one Redditor who said they prefer to just set a fork next to the cake and take a bite whenever they walk by. Whatever you do, don't think you'll be able to save it for later in the freezer. A Redditor tried to keep half in the freezer to stop themselves from eating it, but they failed and said, " ... they taste amazing frozen, too."