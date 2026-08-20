This Beloved Trader Joe's Bakery Treat Is Already Back Before Fall

The end of summer is still a month away, but apparently Trader Joe's missed that memo. It's already bringing back fall bakery favorites, getting fans of the upcoming season giddy. TJ's isn't alone — many retailers across the country are busy stocking up on goodies featuring those familiar warming spices in anticipation of fall fervor. But Trader Joe's legion of dedicated followers won't settle for the competition's autumn-inspired treats, and the return of the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes for a limited time serves as their reward for being loyal customers.

With a pumpkin-forward flavor, thanks to real pumpkin puree, and much-adored seasonal spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger, the moist crumb has everything you want in a fall dessert. The sweet cream cheese frosting on top performs as an ideal pairing for all those fall flavors, making each bite a complete seasonal sensory experience. Trader Joe's sheet cake isn't all that big, with only six servings per unit, but at just $5.99 a pop, that's one more reason for fans to snag more than one on their next trip to the neighborhood market.

There's some serious hype surrounding TJ's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes. Some Trader Joe's devotees look forward to the mini sheet cake's return year-round. The dessert isn't without its critics, but it's safe to say that many customers will be trying to buy these sheet cakes in bulk.