The Plastic Tool You Need To Serve Sheet Cake Like A Bakery Pro

There are a lot of nifty baking tools these days to help even amateur bakers look professional. However, one of the simplest tools that can make it look like you really know what you're doing when serving a sheet cake is probably already stored somewhere in your kitchen — the humble plastic fork. No, we're not talking about the obvious use of eating cake with it, but rather, using it as a way to gauge equal-sized cake slices when cutting a sheet cake. As a bonus, no one will be left without a fork or asking where the forks are.

You'll want to make sure you have the same number of plastic forks handy as the number of cake slices you plan to serve. Then, starting at one of the cake's corners, stick your fork into the cake a few inches from the edge. Moving either across or down the sheet cake, insert the remaining forks at evenly spaced intervals. Forks spaced farther apart will yield fewer, larger slices, while closer spacing will create more, smaller slices. Once the forks are evenly spaced, cut straight lines between them both vertically and horizontally so that each fork ends up centered within an individual square slice. If your cake is dense, it may be sturdy enough to simply lift it by the fork's handle onto a plate. For cakes with less density, use a cake server or the flat edge of your knife to lift each piece onto a plate, fork included.