10 Trader Joe's Treats That Kept Customers Running To The Bakery Section In 2026 (So Far)
Trader Joe's is well-regarded as a one-of-a-kind grocery store chain due to its wide selection of exclusive items that are hard (if not impossible) to find anywhere else. You can find these great products all over the store (Trader Joe's sauce aisle, for example, is loaded with great options), but the bakery section in particular has long been a highlight at the store, and 2026 has been no different.
This year has seen pretzels, bagels, and breads that have delighted Trader Joe's fans (like its French Olive Fougasse flatbread), but today we're taking a look at the sweeter side of TJ's bakery. From cakes and pies to muffins and cinnamon buns, Trader Joe's has you covered when it comes to sweet treats to enjoy. So, whether the products came out a decade ago and have retained their popularity or they just came out this summer and have already made a strong impression on shoppers, here are some absolutely must-try bakery items if you're looking to treat yourself during your next visit to the store.
PB&J Filled Crepes
One of the newest additions to Trader Joe's bakery section is the Trader Joe's "PB&J" Filled Crepes which dropped in July but have already become popular. Many Trader Joe's customers have noted their children are especially enthralled by the unique vehicle for the peanut butter spread and strawberry filling, which is made using a delicious, wheat flour-based pancake batter. They're said to be even better when heated up in the microwave, as this makes all three ingredients taste even more satisfyingly sweet. Plus, while there are only six crepe rolls in each bag, the low price allows you to purchase several at a time without breaking the bank.
You can buy a six-pack bag of "PB&J" Filled Crepes for $3.99 at Trader Joe's.
Strawberry Brioche-Style Liège Waffles
Another breakfast-inspired bakery staple at Trader Joe's is none other than the Strawberry Brioche-Style Liège Waffles — a treat that was among several strawberry-themed drops at Trader Joe's this past spring. These small waffles have been well-liked by Trader Joe's fans in recent months, with those who have put them in the air fryer or baked them in the oven being especially impressed by the snacks' soft yet mildly crispy texture and their non-artificial-tasting sweetness. Plus, heating up the waffles gives them enough sturdiness to then be topped with a scoop of ice cream; a trick that Trader Joe's website recommends.
You can buy a six-pack bag of the Strawberry Brioche-Style Liège Waffles for $4.99 at Trader Joe's.
O&H Cherry Almond Kringle
Another new arrival at Trader Joe's in the spring and summer months of 2026 is the Cherry Almond Kringle produced by O&H Danish Bakery, which is yet another instant hit for the grocery chain. While the original Almond Kringle made by O&H and sold by Trader Joe's has been a recurring favorite for many shoppers over the past few years, the addition of cherry inside the thin pastry brings even more flavor to the table in the form of fruity tartness. Not only are fans of the Danish kringles over the moon with this new variant, it's also the perfect flavor for Trader Joe's shoppers who have never tried the unique pastry to see what all the fuss is about.
The Cherry Almond Kringle doesn't have a page on Trader Joe's website but sells for $9.99.
Chocolate Chip Muffins
Perfect for those who appreciate a sweet start to their mornings, the Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Muffins have been an on-again, off-again delight at the grocery chain for several years but have been a real highlight since their February 2026 comeback. With a tender texture, impactful semi-sweet chocolate chips, and crunchy sugar crystals on top, these large muffins are as delectable as they come and well worth adding to your shopping cart as soon as you can. Each package comes with four muffins, meaning they cost $1.37 each — a reasonable price for muffins with as much acclaim as these.
You can buy a four-pack of the Chocolate Chip Muffins for $5.49 at Trader Joe's.
Cinnamon Buns
Another classic breakfast treat are the Trader Joe's Cinnamon Buns, which are about as high-quality as they come when talking about pre-packaged versions of this glazed pastry. The cinnamon buns have been on store shelves since the summer of 2025 and have left a lasting impression on Trader Joe's customers due to the pastry's comforting taste and strong cream cheese frosting all coming together to make an unforgettable snack. However, this is another instance where most people suggest warming up the pastry in the microwave before digging in. This makes them softer and more decadent, thus giving you the ultimate version of the cinnamon buns to enjoy.
You can buy a four-pack of Cinnamon Buns for $5.99 at Trader Joe's.
Chocolate Croissants
A sweet pastry that's available at bakeries across the country but which is done uniquely well at Trader Joe's is the chocolate croissant. The buttery croissant dough is wrapped around two chocolate batons and is perfect for those who enjoy the taste of flaky croissants but don't want to go through the hassle of baking them yourself. Trader Joe's also sells frozen chocolate croissants for those who want to proof and bake the dough themselves at home, but this ready-to-eat version is both convenient and delicious, both of which helped land the Trader Joe's Chocolate Croissants second place on the list of the store's best breakfast products in the 17th Annual Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards.
You can buy a two-pack of Chocolate Croissants for $3.99 at Trader Joe's.
Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies
It'd be hard to talk about the great baked goods at Trader Joe's without mentioning the store's cookies, and while many of the store's cookie options could have fit in this spot, it's the TJ's Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies that stand above them all as the best of the best. Considered by many to be a near-perfect chocolate chip cookie, the soft dessert combines a mild savoriness from the coarse sea salt crystals with the sweet, buttery flavor of the dough and chocolate chunks. These contrasting flavors come together to create an immaculate treat that Trader Joe's customers have been enjoying since 2024, and one that many will hopefully continue to cherish for the months and years to come.
You can buy a six-pack of Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies for $4.99 at Trader Joe's.
Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies
Another strawberry-focused product in the Trader Joe's bakery section which we love is the Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies, which have been a summertime favorite two years in a row (they first appeared in 2025 and were popular enough to make their grand return again this year). This is an instance where the best treats come in the smallest forms. The four strawberry rhubarb pies included in each package pack a sweet, tangy punch which fans of mini pies are sure to love, but if you want to obtain a nice, crisp texture, throw it in the air fryer or microwave it for a quick but perfect pairing for vanilla or strawberry ice cream.
You can buy a four-pack of Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies for $5.49 at Trader Joe's.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
For our last two items, we need to take a look at two long-time favorites at Trader Joe's that, even after several years on store shelves, are absolutely beloved by the store's customer base. One of these enduring bakery items is none other than the Trader Joe's Chocolate Brooklyn Babka, a sweet bread that's easily one of the most delicious foods you can get at the grocery store. This TJ's product is inspired by traditional Babkas, a dessert that has roots in Eastern Europe but which truly came into its own after the mass migration of Jewish people from Eastern Europe into the United States in the first half of the 20th century. Trader Joe's has been selling the baked good to consumers all across the country for several years, and it's produced by a bakery in Brooklyn. This Trader Joe's treat is beloved for just how decadent and rich it is, but it's especially good if you get your hands on one soon after they're stocked on your local Trader Joe's shelves.
You can buy a Chocolate Brooklyn Babka for $5.99 at Trader Joe's.
Yellow Mini Sheet Cake
Many Trader Joe's bakery items come and go with varying amounts of fanfare, but few Trader Joe's products are quite as iconic as the Yellow Mini Sheet Cakes. Ever since they first rolled out in 2018, these small cakes have been a staple of TJ's bakery section; consistently being hyped up by long-time shoppers and blowing the minds of newcomers to the store. The simple yet effective dessert has an unmatched flavor, remarkable moistness, and an undeniable craveability that makes it hard to put down. Considering how the cake accomplishes all this while being completely gluten-free, it's hard not to be impressed by one of Trader Joe's most popular bakery treats.
You can buy a Yellow Mini Sheet Cake for $5.99 at Trader Joe's.