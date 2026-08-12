10 Trader Joe's Treats That Kept Customers Running To The Bakery Section In 2026 (So Far)

Trader Joe's is well-regarded as a one-of-a-kind grocery store chain due to its wide selection of exclusive items that are hard (if not impossible) to find anywhere else. You can find these great products all over the store (Trader Joe's sauce aisle, for example, is loaded with great options), but the bakery section in particular has long been a highlight at the store, and 2026 has been no different.

This year has seen pretzels, bagels, and breads that have delighted Trader Joe's fans (like its French Olive Fougasse flatbread), but today we're taking a look at the sweeter side of TJ's bakery. From cakes and pies to muffins and cinnamon buns, Trader Joe's has you covered when it comes to sweet treats to enjoy. So, whether the products came out a decade ago and have retained their popularity or they just came out this summer and have already made a strong impression on shoppers, here are some absolutely must-try bakery items if you're looking to treat yourself during your next visit to the store.