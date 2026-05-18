Trader Joe's Made This Fruit The Star Of 8 New May Finds
There are few stores that get fans excited about new releases quite as much as Trader Joe's — the top grocery store chain in the United States in terms of customer satisfaction. Throughout the year, Trader Joe's releases a handful of Fearless Flyer newsletters to detail new products and deals that stores are set to carry for the season, and with the newest edition releasing on May 18 a central theme can be discovered if you look closely. Fans of foods that have a strawberry flavor will be pleased to discover the grocery store chain has a keen focus on strawberry-centric products that are absolutely perfect for the early summer.
Whether it's pastries, candies, or beverages, you'll be able to find a strawberry version of it at Trader Joe's starting this month. In fact, beyond the new Trader Joe's fruit medley (which features strawberries in a limited capacity) there are eight unique strawberry products being added to the lineup at Trader Joe's locations across the country. So, whether you're visiting Trader Joe's for the very first time or are already a massive fan of the grocery chain, it might be worth paying your nearest location a visit if you're craving strawberries.
Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles
A variation of the popular Brioche Style Liège Waffles is the new Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles, which are full of small, circular waffle snacks that are infused with strawberry. The bags come with six waffles each, and at the low price of $4.99 are a perfect snack to give a shot if you enjoy sweet, buttery waffles. If you want to make them taste even more similar to traditional waffles, briefly warming them up in a toaster or microwave can make them even better.
Strawberry Doodle Cookies
Taking a step further into the world of sweetness, Trader Joe's has also begun selling Strawberry Doodle Cookies this May in the chain's bakery section. The aptly-named treats are made using Trader Joe's traditional soft snickerdoodle recipe but with powdered strawberries replacing the powdered cinnamon. Each container has six cookies and is priced at $5.49 per pack, meaning each delicious cookie costs just $0.92 a piece.
Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy
For those who love themselves some gummy candies, Trader Joe's has you covered with bags of strawberry candies sourced directly from a supplier in France. Each bag contains three different types of strawberry gummies, including regular ones, sour ones, and sugar-coated ones which fill out the 7-ounce bags. This simple yet effective candy costs $2.29 per bag and is sure to become popular as the summer rolls on.
Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake
A returning favorite, the Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake from Trader Joe's is making a highly anticipated comeback this summer with the use of organic strawberry preserves within the batter; giving this cake a one-of-a-kind flavor. The 18-ounce cake will cost $5.99, a small price to pay for such an iconic and delicious product. Plus, you can stack Trader Joe's Strawberry Mini Sheet Cakes to make a proper layer cake, potentially bonding it with another popular sheet cake flavor if you'd like.
Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies
From one realm of baked goods to another, the Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies will be available at Trader Joe's throughout the summer and are well worth giving a try if you're able to do so. The 3-inch pies come in boxes of four and, as the name suggests, are packed with a mix of Strawberry and Rhubarb filling to create a sweet treat. Each of these boxes will cost you $5.49, but be prepared to get hooked on the miniature pies' immense flavor which may make you want to purchase more than one.
Whipped Strawberry Cream Cheese
Trader Joe's is going the extra mile with its Whipped Strawberry Cream Cheese making a debut in the dairy section of the store. Made by mixing milk and cream with dried strawberries, regular strawberries, and natural strawberry flavoring, each 8-ounce tub of the cream cheese costs $2.79. The possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can make using it. This dairy product is a perfect choice for putting on a bagel, toast, cupcakes, or for making strawberry cheesecake lattes, if you're so inclined.
Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda
As prebiotic soda continues to take over the world, Trader Joe's revealed that it was hopping on the trend at the end of 2025 and will continue to do so this summer with the Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda. While they've been available in stores for some time now, the $1.99 cans of soda are expected to be staples at the store in the coming months. Being sold alongside Trader Joe's Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda, the strawberry-flavored soda has a creamy finish and uses a strawberry puree to provide a tasty, health-conscious drink for consumers to enjoy.
Strawberry Muffins
Last, but certainly not least, Trader Joe's will be selling its remarkable strawberry muffins from its bakery section throughout the summer. The soft muffins utilize sweet cream, buttermilk, and sour cream alongside a gluten-free flour blend, brown sugar, vanilla, and strawberries to create a moist, gluten-free baked good that is absolutely delectable. Each four-pack of the muffins goes for $5.99 and can be a great choice for those looking for either a sweet treat during breakfast or a midnight delight.