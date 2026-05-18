Trader Joe's Made This Fruit The Star Of 8 New May Finds

There are few stores that get fans excited about new releases quite as much as Trader Joe's — the top grocery store chain in the United States in terms of customer satisfaction. Throughout the year, Trader Joe's releases a handful of Fearless Flyer newsletters to detail new products and deals that stores are set to carry for the season, and with the newest edition releasing on May 18 a central theme can be discovered if you look closely. Fans of foods that have a strawberry flavor will be pleased to discover the grocery store chain has a keen focus on strawberry-centric products that are absolutely perfect for the early summer.

Whether it's pastries, candies, or beverages, you'll be able to find a strawberry version of it at Trader Joe's starting this month. In fact, beyond the new Trader Joe's fruit medley (which features strawberries in a limited capacity) there are eight unique strawberry products being added to the lineup at Trader Joe's locations across the country. So, whether you're visiting Trader Joe's for the very first time or are already a massive fan of the grocery chain, it might be worth paying your nearest location a visit if you're craving strawberries.