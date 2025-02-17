The Simple Way To Elevate Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes

Some of my colleagues may enjoy baking elaborate cakes, but not me. Not only am I way too lazy occupied with other things, but to be honest, I kind of suck at cake decorating. That's why I was excited to try out a grocery store sheet cake hack making the rounds, especially since it starts with mini sheet cakes instead of those giant Costco behemoths. (Not to mention, I don't have a Costco card.) The ones most people on social media seem to be using come from Trader Joe's, although similarly-sized sheet cakes from Aldi, Entenmann's, or anywhere else should also work as long as they're thickly iced.

The way to make your store-bought mini sheet cake look homemade(ish) starts with buying three cakes, which should either be identical, or at least have the same frosting. Scrape off some frosting from two of them – you can also go with just two cakes if you prefer a shorter stack, but in that case, you might need to "borrow" frosting from both. Pile the scraped cakes one atop the other, finishing with the unscraped one on top (or smoothing out the frosting if you go with the two-layered approach).

If you use the saved frosting to cover the sides of the cake, you'll have yourself a mini layer cake. If your frosting skills are anything like mine, it'll even have the kind of slightly lopsided look that does, in fact, scream "homemade" rather than store-bought.