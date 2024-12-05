The Easiest Way To Decorate A Cake Is Hiding In The Breakfast Aisle
When we were young, our parents used to say, "No, you can't eat dessert for breakfast." But what if there was a loophole? Breakfast-themed desserts are the latest trend to take over the baking world. Chocolate-covered bacon bark and French toast-flavored bread pudding (which you should make in your smoker) are just a few of the many combinations that bring breakfast into dessert, or is it dessert into breakfast? Either way, the two seem to go hand-in-hand, which is why it makes perfect sense that cereal-topped cakes are on the rise. Forget the days of serving plain vanilla cake, disappointed that the supermarket ran out of rainbow sprinkles and marshmallow bunnies, and turn instead to the breakfast aisle!
The possibilities are limitless for cereal-topped cakes, from the extravagantly embellished to the modestly adorned. A box of Cocoa Puffs Chocolate Breakfast Cereal goes for about the same amount as a canister of chocolate sprinkles, but while the canister of sprinkles will sit in the back of the spice cabinet until you bake a dessert again, the box of cereal can serve as a regular breakfast item and a cake decorating topping at the same time. You could even get creative and coordinate your cereal toppings to match the flavor and filling of your cake, turning each slice into a fun and flavorful experience with a breakfast-themed twist.
Consider these cereals when decorating your next cake
For an extra sweet, extra fruity-flavored cake, try using a box of Fruity Pebbles and a box of Froot Loops with your next vanilla cake. While stirring the cake mixture, dump some Fruity Pebbles into the batter but save enough to use as decoration, too. Once the cake is baked, cooled, and iced, use a combination of Fruity Pebbles and Froot Loops to create a sugary, rainbow masterpiece. For a crumbly, crunchy exterior, try crushing some Frosted Flakes and rolling the sides of the cake in the mixture. If cinnamon flavor is more your thing, try baking a cinnamon-flavored cake with cream cheese frosting and decorating it with Cinnamon Toast Crunch (which actually isn't that unhealthy).
Chocolate lovers will delight at the endless array of chocolate-flavored breakfast cereals perfect for decorating cakes. For a "death by chocolate" style, put together your typical layers of chocolate cake and fudge frosting and decorate with Chocolate Rice Krispies, Reese's Puffs, or Chocolate Cheerios. You can get creative with the composition too, using the fun colors of Trix Breakfast Cereal to arrange flowers and other symbols or utilizing the shapes of Lucky Charms' marshmallows to theme a St. Patrick's Day cake. Whichever way you decorate, don't overlook the breakfast aisle -– it's a surprisingly versatile source of creative decoration options!