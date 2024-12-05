The Easiest Way To Decorate A Cake Is Hiding In The Breakfast Aisle

When we were young, our parents used to say, "No, you can't eat dessert for breakfast." But what if there was a loophole? Breakfast-themed desserts are the latest trend to take over the baking world. Chocolate-covered bacon bark and French toast-flavored bread pudding (which you should make in your smoker) are just a few of the many combinations that bring breakfast into dessert, or is it dessert into breakfast? Either way, the two seem to go hand-in-hand, which is why it makes perfect sense that cereal-topped cakes are on the rise. Forget the days of serving plain vanilla cake, disappointed that the supermarket ran out of rainbow sprinkles and marshmallow bunnies, and turn instead to the breakfast aisle!

The possibilities are limitless for cereal-topped cakes, from the extravagantly embellished to the modestly adorned. A box of Cocoa Puffs Chocolate Breakfast Cereal goes for about the same amount as a canister of chocolate sprinkles, but while the canister of sprinkles will sit in the back of the spice cabinet until you bake a dessert again, the box of cereal can serve as a regular breakfast item and a cake decorating topping at the same time. You could even get creative and coordinate your cereal toppings to match the flavor and filling of your cake, turning each slice into a fun and flavorful experience with a breakfast-themed twist.