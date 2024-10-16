Make Bread Pudding In Your Smoker For Rich Flavor In Every Bite

Were you considering putting your prized casserole dish in the smoker? Think again, as the residue left by smoking can be ridiculously difficult to remove; instead, use one of those aluminum baking pans for the ultimate in easy clean-up. Or, you can actually use disposable mini loaf pans for individual portions (so everyone gets the same amount).

When it comes to choosing the right wood for the job, cherry, apple, or pecan chips will impart the most complementary flavor. And if you want your bread pudding to have a slightly more intense smoke taste to it, you can smoke the bread before you cut it up — in fact, you can use your smoker to make fresh bread stale.

Finally, it can be difficult to tell when bread pudding is done, even in an oven, so you might keep a meat thermometer on hand to place in the center of the pudding and get a read when the time is up. If it's at 165 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit you're good to go, even if the middle is still a bit wobbly. Don't worry — it'll set up as it cools in the pan. Give it 10 to 15 minutes before serving.