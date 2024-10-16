Make Bread Pudding In Your Smoker For Rich Flavor In Every Bite
Bread pudding is a decadent dessert that has been around for centuries, and while the idea is common in many cuisines around the world, the kind most commonly made in the U.S. finds its origins in England. Known as the "poor man's pudding," because its cheap ingredients made it accessible to the lower classes, it has experienced a resurgence in both trendy dining and home kitchens. But if you want to really kick it up a notch, try putting it in your smoker.
Yes, that same outdoor appliance you use on your briskets, ribs, and even ground meats can also be used to impart its deliciously smoky flavor into your bread pudding, albeit in a light and subtle fashion. Along with the typical day old or stale bread (or hot dog buns!), butter, eggs, sugar, and various spices, including cinnamon and nutmeg, as well as any mix-ins you want to include (like nuts, raisins, etc.), the smoker will introduce a whole new dimension of flavor — while freeing up your oven.
Tips for smoking your bread pudding
Were you considering putting your prized casserole dish in the smoker? Think again, as the residue left by smoking can be ridiculously difficult to remove; instead, use one of those aluminum baking pans for the ultimate in easy clean-up. Or, you can actually use disposable mini loaf pans for individual portions (so everyone gets the same amount).
When it comes to choosing the right wood for the job, cherry, apple, or pecan chips will impart the most complementary flavor. And if you want your bread pudding to have a slightly more intense smoke taste to it, you can smoke the bread before you cut it up — in fact, you can use your smoker to make fresh bread stale.
Finally, it can be difficult to tell when bread pudding is done, even in an oven, so you might keep a meat thermometer on hand to place in the center of the pudding and get a read when the time is up. If it's at 165 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit you're good to go, even if the middle is still a bit wobbly. Don't worry — it'll set up as it cools in the pan. Give it 10 to 15 minutes before serving.