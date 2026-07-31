The French-Inspired Bread That Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Running To The Bakery Section

There are many basic grocery staples you won't find at Trader Joe's, but the chain's globally sourced selection hides more than its fair share of hidden gems. Case in point: One Trader Joe's bakery item worth buying is the Olive Fougasse. This airy, rustic Provençal flatbread gives off major focaccia vibes (in fact, fougasse and focaccia come from the same root word) but with an elegant French twist that some would argue makes it superior to its Italian cousin – fougasse traditionally features eye-catching slits that give it an extra crispy crust but also make it easy to pull apart. TJ's version is divided into four sections and flavored with sliced black olives, and according to shoppers it leaves no crumbs.

In a Reddit thread on the r/traderjoes subreddit titled "Don't sleep on the Olive Fougasse," commenters praised the bread's crispy texture and low-key addictive nature. One person gushed, "It is my STAPLE. Probably the best bread I have ever had." Another user wrote, "I totally haven't just eaten a whole bag for a meal, nope, no sir." This is a totally acceptable consumption method, but if you can resist eating the entire loaf in one go, there are myriad mouthwatering ways to enjoy this versatile TJ's bread.