The French-Inspired Bread That Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Running To The Bakery Section
There are many basic grocery staples you won't find at Trader Joe's, but the chain's globally sourced selection hides more than its fair share of hidden gems. Case in point: One Trader Joe's bakery item worth buying is the Olive Fougasse. This airy, rustic Provençal flatbread gives off major focaccia vibes (in fact, fougasse and focaccia come from the same root word) but with an elegant French twist that some would argue makes it superior to its Italian cousin – fougasse traditionally features eye-catching slits that give it an extra crispy crust but also make it easy to pull apart. TJ's version is divided into four sections and flavored with sliced black olives, and according to shoppers it leaves no crumbs.
In a Reddit thread on the r/traderjoes subreddit titled "Don't sleep on the Olive Fougasse," commenters praised the bread's crispy texture and low-key addictive nature. One person gushed, "It is my STAPLE. Probably the best bread I have ever had." Another user wrote, "I totally haven't just eaten a whole bag for a meal, nope, no sir." This is a totally acceptable consumption method, but if you can resist eating the entire loaf in one go, there are myriad mouthwatering ways to enjoy this versatile TJ's bread.
How to store and serve Trader Joe's Olive Fougasse
Some say you might want to think twice before buying bread at Trader Joe's because it tends to go bad rapidly, but eating the Olive Fougasse in a timely manner shouldn't be an issue — as one Reddit user put it, "It's CRIMINAL that that loaf is considered to be six servings." However, several reviewers did note that the fougasse went moldy quickly, so if you don't plan on eating it within a couple of days you may want to freeze it or stash it in the fridge to maximize the shelf life.
When you are ready to eat the fougasse, the options are practically endless. Many Reddit users recommend warming or toasting this French bread a bit before serving for optimal flavor and texture. Others said to pair it with the best olive oil for bread dipping or a generous slathering of butter. If you're feeling fancy, it's an outstanding vessel for various popular Trader Joe's dips and spreads, such as olive tapenade, whipped feta, or eggplant garlic spread. Reddit reviewers also suggested using the fougasse in stacked French- or Italian-inspired sandwiches, serving it alongside one of the best Trader Joe's soups, or using it as an accompaniment to a loaded salad or saucy pasta dish. No matter how you slice it, this flavorful French bread is well worth a TJ's run.