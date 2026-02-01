10 Trader Joe's Bakery Items Worth Buying And 2 To Avoid

Trader Joe's bakery is filled with a wide spectrum of delights. You can choose from an assortment of breads for your favorite sandwiches; the cookies and brownies are hard to pass by without immediately throwing them in your cart; and seasonal items are always crowd-pleasers with followings to prove it. Whether you like flavor profiles containing fruit, chocolate, cinnamon, peanut butter, or others, you can likely find something to satisfy your cravings among the collection of bakery finds at Trader Joe's.

It's a diverse marketplace of baked goods with prices that don't give you sticker shock, because TJ's would never do that to you. Cakes, pies, croissants, baguettes, and a collection of unique speciality items galore all have a seat at the bakery table. Many confections have American roots, but there are a number inspired by international favorites as well. Trader Joe's bakery also offers items that are gluten-free, vegan, and that meet other dietary needs. Grab one item or fill your cart to the brim — just don't skip the bakery section, because your new favorite bite might be there waiting. If you don't know where to start, I went in and grabbed 12 Trader Joe's bakery items to give you the nitty gritty details so you know what to buy and what to skip.