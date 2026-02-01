10 Trader Joe's Bakery Items Worth Buying And 2 To Avoid
Trader Joe's bakery is filled with a wide spectrum of delights. You can choose from an assortment of breads for your favorite sandwiches; the cookies and brownies are hard to pass by without immediately throwing them in your cart; and seasonal items are always crowd-pleasers with followings to prove it. Whether you like flavor profiles containing fruit, chocolate, cinnamon, peanut butter, or others, you can likely find something to satisfy your cravings among the collection of bakery finds at Trader Joe's.
It's a diverse marketplace of baked goods with prices that don't give you sticker shock, because TJ's would never do that to you. Cakes, pies, croissants, baguettes, and a collection of unique speciality items galore all have a seat at the bakery table. Many confections have American roots, but there are a number inspired by international favorites as well. Trader Joe's bakery also offers items that are gluten-free, vegan, and that meet other dietary needs. Grab one item or fill your cart to the brim — just don't skip the bakery section, because your new favorite bite might be there waiting. If you don't know where to start, I went in and grabbed 12 Trader Joe's bakery items to give you the nitty gritty details so you know what to buy and what to skip.
1. Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
Babka is huge in Jewish culture particularly, and Trader Joe's version is nothing short of spectacular. Is it because it comes from a legit kosher bakery in Brooklyn? You know it. Everything about it is top tier. The outside has the slightest crisp, with chocolate chips on top adding to the texture. The inside is soft and succulent, with huge ribbons of decadent chocolate swirled throughout. The layers that make a babka a babka are superb.
I have encountered a lot of chocolate babkas in my life, and they are not all the same. There are great ones, good ones, and ones ruined with raisins. Do not come for me, but biting into a delicious piece of babka and hitting a raisin, thinking it's a chocolate chip, is a severe letdown. If you put a Trader Joe's Chocolate Brooklyn Babka on the table without the packaging, even the biggest babka snobs would never guess it's from a grocery store. I'm so confident in how good it is that I would put it next to some from reputable Jewish delis where it's a mainstay. This classic Eastern European-born delight does not disappoint, so add it to your list. Enjoy it with a cold glass of milk, or with a cup of coffee. Just don't skip it.
2. Sea Salt Brownie Bites
Now we're talking — Trader Joe's knocked these brownies out of the park. First of all, the size is ideal. At first glance, they may seem a bit too small for a seasoned brownie lover, but as soon as that first bite hits, you realize why: These brownies are ridiculously decadent. TJ's clearly knows what it's doing with the snackable bites, and you're completely justified in having more than one. There's nothing complicated or fancy about these because they don't need any help. The brownie bites are simple, proving that fanfare doesn't always make brownies better. Sometimes, less is more.
The sea salt coupled with the rich, velvety chocolate is next level, and there is no way I can ever leave Trader Joe's without them ever again. The sweetness is intense, but in the best way, and even in this moment I am fighting the urge to strut into my kitchen and take a little nibble. I might even heat one up and make it an a la mode situation. If you are into brownies on any level, grab these and get ready for a truly impeccable bite. Trader Joe's Sea Salt Brownie are supreme. No notes.
3. Teeny Tiny Apple Pies
The Teeny Tiny Apple Pies may be small in stature, but the flavor and textures tell a different story. There are four in a box, and the portions are spot on — not too small, not too big, just right like Goldilocks would have wanted. The apple pie filling is excellent and tastes like fall has arrived. The tiny bits of fruit are soft and sweet with a slight tang, and exactly what you would expect from a long-loved dessert. My only gripe? I wish there were more apple filling; it's overshadowed by the amount of crust. Trader Joe's, if you could find it in your culinary bag of tricks to plump these up with more apple-y goodness, that would be great.
However, I will gladly add these to my cart again. The mini pies are a slam dunk for hosting, or just to enjoy with the fam. They're good from the box, but I strongly urge you to heat one up, top with ice cream, and get ready for a delectable treat. Apparently, Trader Joe's customers eat them with all sorts of toppings. Apple pie supposedly pairs well with cheese, and now I'm intrigued.
4. Double Chocolate Muffins
Pay attention, chocoholics. The Double Chocolate Muffins are a sweet tooth's dream. What I need to know, right now, is what kind of Trader Joe's sorcery is in play here — I was shook when I saw gluten-free on the label. No shade to those who live a gluten-free lifestyle, but it's rare to taste a dessert and not immediately know it's free of gluten. That is not the case with the Double Chocolate Muffins. After tasting one, I was immediately sold. I'm not the only muffin enthusiast either — my kids are so obsessed with these that they fight over them, and I get it.
The heavenly chocolatey notes, the moist texture, and the chocolate chips strategically scattered throughout all make this muffin flawless. I'm not gluten-free, but I would be for the Trader Joe's Double Chocolate Muffins. I would not change a single morsel of these sweet treats. TJ's concoction of sour cream and sweet cream buttermilk make the muffins so lush and velvety that you don't even miss the gluten. Trader Joe's gets a huge gold star for these bundles of pure joy.
5. Cinnamon Buns
If you're a sucker for a good cinnamon bun, stop what you're doing and grab your car keys right now. Trader Joe's has what you need, and it's worth the trip and every single calorie. TJ's Cinnamon Bun should easily leave you licking your fingers. The dough is chewy, with generous cinnamon molasses streaks woven throughout all the gooey layers, but the real star of the show is the frosting. It's the type of thick, sweet, cream cheese frosting that has exactly what it takes to be worthy of a cinnamon bun.
Trader Joe's knows who to bring in to execute craveable bakery items, and the cinnamon buns are no exception. The swirly confections are downright glorious thanks to the Danish bakers who are clearly skilled experts in their craft. TJ's has a knack for curating the right suppliers and bringing in the right talent to produce exceptional, high-quality pastries. The Trader Joe's cinnamon buns are on my kitchen counter regularly because, when they aren't, it's all I hear about from my kids.
6. European Grains and Seed Bread
This super-dense bread may not be for everyone, but let me tell you why I love it. The same Danish bakers responsible for the top-notch cinnamon buns on Trader Joe's shelves are behind this sliced bread. It's packed with whole grains and has just a whisper of sweetness combined with an earthy, nutty flavor. The sourdough rye has flaxseed, sunflower seeds, and a couple other bells and whistles that give it a pleasant texture (in addition to being good for you). It's also rich in fiber, which is always a bonus for your gut. Consider each slice a canvas. Savory and sweet both work here; there are no wrong choices. Keep it light, or load it up with protein-filled toppings. It's versatile, and can serve as a snack or meal depending on how you use it.
For example, when I wake up before the sun to get my kids ready for school, I'm not yet hungry for breakfast, but I also know I need to put something in my body before I start my day. So, I toast a slice of TJ's European Grains and Seed Bread and smear on a pat of French cultured butter (if this is not in your refrigerator, stock up. It's delicious, and far less expensive than other brands). This TJ's bread is so hearty, it's just enough to do the trick.
7. Cinnamon Swirl Bread
Sometimes, you want a regular piece of bread. Other times, you crave the signature cinnamon swirl that adds a little something extra. The bar for Trader Joe's Cinnamon Swirl Bread was impossibly high after my excellent Cinnamon Bun experience. The bread is good, but it does not hold a candle to the gooey cinnamon buns. However, toasted up with some French butter, it's enjoyable. I certainly wouldn't turn it down, though the cinnamon component is a little too meager and left me wishing there were 10 times more of it.
If only I had hit up Trader Joe's enthusiasts on reddit before trying it. Someone threw out the genius recommendation to sprinkle TJ's Vanilla Sugar on top, and I think that's exactly what it needs. While the Cinnamon Swirl Bread wouldn't be something I buy every shopping trip, I do think it has major potential to be extra-delicious with the right toppings. Using it for french toast or bread pudding sounds promising, too, so that's next on my list. I'm feeling good about it. The bottom line: Trader Joe's Cinnamon Swirl Bread definitely scratches a cinnamon itch, and is worth the buy.
8. Sliced Porridge Bread
I had no idea Porridge Bread existed, or what it was, until I saw it on the shelf at Trader Joe's. My intrigue was immediate. Without even looking at the ingredients, I added it to my cart. It's made with a sourdough starter (always a good move) and gets its name from the addition of rolled oats, a touch of honey, and brown sugar. I was worried it would be too sweet, but it's subtle and delightful.
The bread is especially soft, and can easily be enjoyed as is. However, toasted with your favorite topping is the way to go. The softness remains, but you get an added crisp that makes it textural perfection. It's also perfect for sandwiches, and really shines when you dip it in runny egg yolk. Now I'm a Porridge Bread superfan. This loaf has rightfully earned a regular spot on my Trader Joe's shopping list, and I definitely recommend it. Even non-sourdough fans give it high marks.
9. Soft Pretzel Rolls
Why am I just now finding out about these? I'm actually mad at myself for the amount of times I probably strolled right past the Soft Pretzel Rolls. I promise you, that will never happen again. They are a Trader Joe's gem. Soft pretzel lovers could eat them straight from the bag without any pomp and circumstance, but why on earth would you ever do that when they are clearly meant to be heated. There are even TJ's shoppers out there making entire sandwiches with them.
Four minutes in the oven presents you with a perfect soft-and-chewy pretzel. The bag comes with the obligatory coarse and flaky sea salt, which only complements the pretzel roll. It's a great snack and, if you're willing to be open minded, TJ's Soft Pretzel Rolls can serve as a tasty vehicle for some out-of-the-ordinary toppings. I can't stop thinking about dipping one in Trader Joe's White Queso or the Almond Cocoa Spread, so those are next on my list. These are an absolute winner, and I only wish I knew about them sooner.
10. Organic French Baguette
If you don't think Trader Joe's has the magic touch, how do you explain its ability to offer an Organic French Baguette for $1.99? This loaf is a no-brainer. Because I am a purist when it comes to trying something for the first time, I toasted up a slice and hit it with the French butter. It's the ultimate crusty, buttery bite. Personally, I prefer it toasted, but it does make a perfect accompaniment on a charcuterie board.
The variety of snacks and little bites you can create with the Organic French Baguette is vast. Sliced and topped with Trader Joe's bruschetta, it makes my mouth water. I even use it in a pinch to make garlic butter bread for pasta night. The loaf is freezer-friendly, which makes it even more worth the purchase — you can always have it on hand when you feel like whipping up something that needs a crispy base. It's a oui from me.
11. Cinnamon Coffee Cake
At the very most, Trader Joe's Cinnamon Coffee Cake is mediocre by the standards of this classically sweet loaf. As much as I wanted to love it, it was underwhelming. It was not as moist as I would have liked, and pretty lackluster in the flavor department.
Let's be real, though. Coffee cake is all about the crumb topping. Everyone knows the higher the crumbs, the better. The best ratio is more crumbs and less cake; it's science. That's the good stuff, and there can never be too much sugary, crumbly, cinnamon-laced topping. TJ's Cinnamon Coffee Cake is too stingy with the crumb topping, and the taste of what is there is just so-so. This one was a letdown. I was expecting more, and feel like it underdelivered. Life is too short to mess with uninspired baked goods. You can skip this one.
12. Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Maybe I'm a cookie elitist, but the Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies are not it. Usually, the combination of rich chocolate and sea salt has the potential to be a true showstopper, but these Trader Joe's cookies fall short. They do have a nice, soft texture, but overall, they just taste blah. There's no standout moment that makes these craveable. If I don't immediately want to polish off a dozen because they are that good, then I want nothing to do with them.
TJ's held back on the chocolate chips. There should be more. It lacks the freshness that many other Trader Joe's bakery items have, and there is a weird taste that I can only describe as artificial sweetener-esque. I wanted to make sure my taste buds were not short circuiting, so I headed over to Reddit, where nobody holds back. The validation was immediate, with redditors complaining about the lack of chocolate chips and the overall quality. Lamenting the old recipe is also common in the conversation, so I know I'm not alone. Unfortunately, Trader Joe's Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk cookies are a miss.
Methodology
I went to my local Trader Joe's and purchased 12 items from the bakery section. There is a balance of sweet and savory to provide a diverse mix of items. I tasted each item to decide which are worth the buy and which are not.