12 Things You Won't Find At Trader Joe's
Shopping at Trader Joe's, much like shopping at other fan-favorite national chains like Costco and Sam's Club, is more fun than a traditional supermarket because of the thrill of the hunt. In addition to finding your typical groceries like eggs, milk, and bread, Trader Joe's is always debuting exciting new products like antipasto sticks that feature mozzarella cheese wrapped in prosciutto or ravioli stuffed with goat cheese. You can also find TJ's delicacies for under $3 that other national chains don't often carry and even dupes for popular name-brand products like Takis, Peeps, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
But the other side of the coin is that those dupes are there for a reason: Trader Joe's famously does not carry name brands. Sure, depending on which state you live in, TJ's has one of the best grocery chain wine selections, with picks like Eola Springs Vineyard Pinot Noir or Espiral Vinho Verde. However, you won't find Kellogg's cornflakes; instead, you'll get Trader Joe's Organic Corn Flakes cereal. Will the flavor be an exact match? Maybe not, but that's the price you pay for shopping at Trader Joe's. Sometimes that's not a huge deal, but if you're particular about your groceries, you may need to supplement your shopping with a quick trip to another supermarket, as some of your favorite brands — and even your favorite products — won't be on the store shelves. Here are some of the most glaring omissions from the Trader Joe's supply as compiled by Reddit users, longtime fans, and The Takeout staff.
Traditional Soda
If we're going to talk about particular items that shoppers crave but can't find at Trader Joe's, then sodas are going right at the top of the list. Whether you're the type of person who cracks into a crispy Diet Coke the second your morning coffee wears off (there's a reason people call Diet Coke a "fridge cigarette"), or you're a Dr Pepper purist, you won't find those beverages at Trader Joe's. Instead, you'll find specialty fizzy drinks at the national chain. The closest flavor to traditional soda is the Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda, which the brand describes as tasting like a classic cola. If you're used to the ingredients in a cherry Coke, however, you're in for a shift. Made with apple cider vinegar, stevia, cherry juice, and cane sugar, this drink is beneficial for your gut bacteria, according to Trader Joe's.
There's also a prebiotic soda with strawberry vanilla flavors, and if you'd rather have a probiotic drink instead — which introduces live cultures into your gut as opposed to creating an ideal environment for them via a prebiotic beverage — there are ginger-lemon and tangerine sparkling options. You can also opt for sparkling lemonades, teas, and juices like the seasonal sparkling watermelon juice, which Trader Joe's says is perfect as a cocktail base or for an ice cream float.
Frozen Garlic Bread
There are many different types of interesting pasta shapes and delicious pasta sauces at Trader Joe's, and we'll dive further into that later, but if you're the type of person who loves to pair their Italian food with a crusty garlic bread, you won't be able to take a shortcut via your latest Trader Joe's haul. Unfortunately for fans of frozen garlic bread that you just pop into the oven, there isn't a version of that available at the grocery chain.
The closest that you'll be able to find in the freezer aisle is something called a Garlic Gondola. Made with pizza dough, the frozen treats are formed into a long, open tube (think gondolas on Venice canals) and stuffed with a garlicky butter sauce and sprinkled with cheese. There's also bake-at-home organic garlic bread in the bread aisle, which comes pre-sliced and smothered in a garlic Parmesan spread. You can heat it up in the oven for around 15 minutes or throw it on the grill if you want to add a little char, but like most items from the bakery section, it won't keep as long as a freezer item, so you'll need to make sure you plan on eating garlic bread in the next few days for optimal freshness.
Sprinkles
Trader Joe's may not be a superstore with seemingly countless aisles of merchandise, but one thing that it does well is baked goods. In addition to cookies, sandwich bread, and the previously mentioned bake-at-home garlic bread in the bakery department, you can find plenty of sweet treats like pies and cakes. There are even Trader Joe's iconic mini sheet cakes in flavors like vanilla bean, dark chocolate ganache, and carrot cake. If you'd like to decorate one of these cakes for your next celebration, however, you'll need to go elsewhere, as Reddit users are quick to point out that despite previously selling colorful sprinkles year-round, Trader Joe's no longer carries them.
In the past, you could also find seasonal sprinkles, such as the pink, red, and white heart-shaped Valentine sprinkles which retailed for $1.99 in 2024. A similar item, a 3.5-ounce bag of Halloween sprinkles, was available in fall 2025 in time for the spooky holiday. Made primarily with sugar, rice flour, sunflower oil, and potato starch, the naturally colored sprinkles came in orange and white traditional rods and circles alongside fun holiday shapes like white ghosts, brown bats, and yellow jack-o-lanterns.
In-House Butcher
As you've likely put together, Trader Joe's is not a traditional grocery store, and that extends beyond its products to the services it offers. Though you can get a wide selection of meat at Trader Joe's, including pre-packaged favorites like chicken thighs and pork chops, there's no butcher counter where you can ask for specific cuts. That said, you can get some really interesting and tasty items that also cut down on your prep time. There are homestyle Angus beef meatballs that come pre-seasoned with a garlic and onion purée, basil, oregano, and parmesan and romano cheeses, all combined with panko breadcrumbs. There are also pre-marinated meats at the store, like the balsamic rosemary beef steak tips that need less than 10 minutes on the grill before serving. Reddit users love them for kebabs, a steak and arugula salad, or an easy cook in the air fryer.
Another fun new find in the meat section at Trader Joe's is the country-style pork sausage, which can be used for Italian recipes like lasagna and pasta sauce, or for breakfast dishes like Scotch eggs or as the main protein in a breakfast burrito. Redditors seem to favor it for sausage and gravy. One user praised the item for its mild flavor and for not being "excessively fatty and oily like most pork sausages."
Deli Counter
Just like there's no butcher counter at Trader Joe's, the same mentality extends to the deli counter. But that doesn't mean you can't find plenty of deli offerings; they just won't be sliced and wrapped in front of you. From cold cuts for sandwiches like sliced turkey breast to hosting favorites like the Spanish-inspired Charcutería — which includes salchichon salami, serrano ham, and uncured chorizo — the deli meat selection is ample. The cheese section is equally robust, with cracker-cut sharp cheddar, spreadable goat cheeses, and shredded cheese perfect for nachos, salads, and more.
In fact, Trader Joe's has such a notable deli offering despite not having a deli counter that we gave it an honorable mention in our lineup of best grocery store delis. That includes pre-made meals similar to what you would find at a deli counter, even if there isn't as wide a selection at Trader Joe's. There's a small, rotating selection that makes for an easy lunch when on the go, from traditional flavors like a chicken Caesar wrap or ham and cheese on a baguette to more unique fare like the store's cheeseburger burrito, which includes cooked seasoned beef crumbles, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and a dill pickle relish.
Chocolate Donuts
The thing about Trader Joe's is that while you can find unexpected items while browsing in the aisles, you can't always count on purchasing something specific. Products get rotated in and out depending on the season, but sometimes something that seems like an obvious choice is nowhere to be found, like chocolate donuts. Instead, you'll find many other items that are almost there. Trader Joe's sells glazed sour cream donuts year-round, with the cakey rings made by a family-owned bakery in New England. The sour cream keeps the donuts light and moist, and they're covered in a vanilla glaze. For part of the year, you can also get apple cider donuts dusted in cinnamon sugar. While we're not complaining about either offering, the shape is right, but the flavor is wrong if you're looking for chocolate donuts.
You get closer to the flavor profile with the store's Portuguese donuts. The frozen treats are a take on a bola de Berlim or Berliner (think a jelly donut), but stuffed with a chocolate hazelnut filling. The closest you'll get to a classic chocolate donut at Trader Joe's, at least for now, are the store's glazed chocolate donut holes. They're dairy-free and gluten-free, made with tapioca starch, cornstarch, and rice flour instead of traditional all-purpose flour, so don't expect an exact texture match, but they should satisfy a chocolate donut craving.
Sugar-Free Dairy Coffee Creamer
Coffee purists: this section isn't for you. For those of us who love our coffee sweet and creamy, there are few things more delightful than a healthy pour of flavored creamer into a cup of joe. But if you're trying to curb your sugar intake without sacrificing your morning sweet treat, you'll have to look elsewhere for sugar-free coffee creamer made with dairy, because it isn't offered at Trader Joe's. The organic sweet cream creamer only has three ingredients: organic milk, organic sugar, and organic cream, but a tablespoon of the stuff clocks in at 5 grams of sugar.
If you are not married to the idea of having a dairy creamer in your morning coffee, there's a non-dairy oat beverage with a hint of vanilla at the chain, as well as an unsweetened non-dairy coconut beverage, with zero grams of sugar per cup on the brand site. The coconut version is made by grating the inside of a coconut, then combining that pulp with hot water before straining. While it has a slightly nutty flavor, Trader Joe's recommends it for anything from cereal to smoothies and coffee drinks.
Mushroom Marinara Sauce
There's a running theme at Trader Joe's: You will inevitably find new and interesting items to try, but if you're looking for something specific, you have to keep your expectations low. Umami fans who prefer to go the vegetarian route often swap in mushrooms for animal protein, both for their savory flavor and meaty texture. Customers are out of luck if they want to go the mushroom route for a heat-and-serve Italian meal from Trader Joe's, though, especially if it's made with a marinara sauce base.
The store has several jarred marinara sauce offerings, from roasted garlic to tomato basil, as well as a classic recipe made with organic ingredients, but unfortunately, there isn't one that also includes mushrooms. If you're trying to get that flavor profile, your best bet is to doctor your own with the store's frozen mushroom medley, which includes four types of mushrooms cooked in extra-virgin olive oil, sunflower seed oil, parsley, salt, and garlic. Redditors say the frozen mushrooms can get a bit watery and suggest cooking them in recipes that can handle the additional liquid — sounds like a great reason to throw them into marinara sauce!
French Bread Pizza
Due to Trader Joe's power lineup of frozen foods, there are certain staples you'd expect to find there. Think back to your childhood, when you'd get home after a long day at school and wanted something quick and filling to eat. Maybe you weren't confident in the kitchen, or you weren't allowed to use the stove without permission, but wasn't popping a frozen French bread pizza into the toaster oven the perfect solution to your after-school salty craving? You can get several frozen pizzas at Trader Joe's, with the mini Bambino Pizza Formaggio offering being the perfect size to throw in the air fryer, according to Reddit users. "Definitely worth trying for a quick snack or easy appetizer," one Redditor wrote. Just don't go looking for French bread pizza at Trader Joe's, because it's not there.
You can instead cobble together your own, using one of the many jarred marinara sauce offerings, cheese from the deli aisle, and a French baguette from the bakery section. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, you can try a "French" pizza from the store. Redditors are quick to point out that Trader Joe's Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates is not a pizza but is technically closer to a tarte flambée or a German flammkuchen. Nevertheless, they love the flavor. "That flammekeuche from Trader Joe's is the real deal. So delicious," one user praised.
Crustless Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwiches
You don't need to go to culinary school to make an excellent peanut butter and jelly sandwich. There are certainly steps you can take to turn a good one into a great one, though, from grilling the peanut butter and jelly like you would with grilled cheese to optimizing your spreading technique by adding a light layer of peanut butter before doing jelly. But if you're on the go or want something easy that kids can grab straight out of the freezer or fridge, there's nothing like the convenience of an Uncrustable.
Smucker's has expanded its offering of frozen sandwiches this year, and now has peanut butter sandwiches with grape, strawberry, raspberry, apple, blackberry, and mixed berry jams in stores. While you can currently find an Uncrustables dupe at Trader Joe's with strawberry jelly — which is so close to the original that Smucker's sued the chain in 2025 — you won't find any other jelly flavors, not even grape, in the Trader Joe's version of the crustless sandwich. Despite the lack of grape goodness, Reddit users are still fans of the strawberry version, saying the treats inspire childhood nostalgia and are a go-to snack or lunch.
Jarred Baby Food
Though you won't find jarred baby food, there are plenty of foods at Trader Joe's that babies can eat. Dieticians and nutritionists point out that items like spaghetti squash are great for babies learning to pick up food and self-feed because of the interesting texture. Another surprising food item you can easily get at Trader Joe's for babies is lamb, which can be easier to swallow for little ones because fattier meat has more moisture than other animal proteins.
You can also find baby-friendly items that don't require cooking, like Fruit Sauce Crushers. Currently available in three flavors, apple cinnamon, apple banana, and apple strawberry, the organic pouches are shelf-stable, but need to be refrigerated after opening. Though, as the name indicates, the 3.17-ounce pouches are easy to crush in one go. If you want something with less mess, experts suggest the brand's freeze-dried fruit, giving kids a satisfying sweet crunch with vitamins to boot. And once the kiddos are a little older, there's a tried-and-true childhood favorite: macaroni and cheese. The Trader Joe's version is bright orange, just like you remember from when you were a kid, but the color comes from natural ingredients like annatto and paprika instead of artificial dyes.
Dried Beans
Convenience is king at Trader Joe's, with seemingly endless varieties of frozen foods and pre-made pantry staples that make it easy to whip up a tasty meal in minutes. So it's no surprise that something like beans — which require a long period of soaking in water before you can even think about cooking them (12 hours for black-eyed peas!) — are available in a heat-and-go format at Trader Joe's. Though you won't find dried beans of any kind at Trader Joe's, you can get multiple kinds of canned beans.
A can of organic kidney beans has only three ingredients: organic kidney beans, water, and sea salt. The same goes for the canned black beans at Trader Joe's, which include only black beans, water, and salt listed on the ingredients. You can also get lentils in two forms, either canned or steamed. The steamed lentils are especially versatile, with Reddit users sharing that they use them to make burgers, bake with other vegetables and yellow curry sauce, or mix with the store's garlic marinara and serve over spaghetti for an easy vegetarian meal.