12 Things You Won't Find At Trader Joe's

Shopping at Trader Joe's, much like shopping at other fan-favorite national chains like Costco and Sam's Club, is more fun than a traditional supermarket because of the thrill of the hunt. In addition to finding your typical groceries like eggs, milk, and bread, Trader Joe's is always debuting exciting new products like antipasto sticks that feature mozzarella cheese wrapped in prosciutto or ravioli stuffed with goat cheese. You can also find TJ's delicacies for under $3 that other national chains don't often carry and even dupes for popular name-brand products like Takis, Peeps, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

But the other side of the coin is that those dupes are there for a reason: Trader Joe's famously does not carry name brands. Sure, depending on which state you live in, TJ's has one of the best grocery chain wine selections, with picks like Eola Springs Vineyard Pinot Noir or Espiral Vinho Verde. However, you won't find Kellogg's cornflakes; instead, you'll get Trader Joe's Organic Corn Flakes cereal. Will the flavor be an exact match? Maybe not, but that's the price you pay for shopping at Trader Joe's. Sometimes that's not a huge deal, but if you're particular about your groceries, you may need to supplement your shopping with a quick trip to another supermarket, as some of your favorite brands — and even your favorite products — won't be on the store shelves. Here are some of the most glaring omissions from the Trader Joe's supply as compiled by Reddit users, longtime fans, and The Takeout staff.