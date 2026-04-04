9 Unbeatable Trader Joe's Finds For $3 And Under

You know what's expensive these days? Groceries. We've been complaining about prices ever since the pandemic, and, for various reasons, it doesn't look like they'll be getting better anytime soon. Thank goodness, then, for Trader Joe's, which, by selling private-label goods with canny marketing, offers low prices while still having the feel of an upscale supermarket. Trader Joe's may not be inspired by European markets like Fresh Market, but it feels like a treat even though you're shopping on a budget.

But how low can you go, price-wise? Well, some of the most popular dishes on offer at Trader Joe's, like those loaded mashed potatoes customers rave about, will cost you about $6 a package. But what can you get for half that — just $3 and under? While prices may vary by location, we looked up some of the best snacks, mixes, and more you can get from Trader Joe's for just a few bucks, so you'll be able to enjoy a wonderfully eclectic snacking experience on a budget.