The European-Inspired Market Named The Best Grocery Store In The United States Is Only In 22 States
There is a long and proud tradition of Americans achieving great success in the culinary world by getting a little European with it. The legendary chef and noted In-n-Out fan Julia Child studied in Paris and co-wrote "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which helped bring haute cuisine into American homes. On a somewhat less highbrow note, Olive Garden was intentionally designed to resemble a Tuscan farmhouse, creating a warm, welcoming environment that helped bring in billions of dollars for General Mills. (Yes, Olive Garden was founded by the massive food conglomerate General Mills — we were kinda disappointed, too.) And The Fresh Market, recently named the best grocery store chain in America by USA Today, was inspired by a trip to Europe, as well as many visits to European markets.
Mind you, depending on where you are in America, you may not be able to find a Fresh Market near you. They're present in only 22 states, mostly congregated along the East Coast; there are only a handful of locations west of the Mississippi. (Man, that's a fun way to measure things — you don't hear people talking about "west of the Mississippi" too often these days, do you?) But those who do have a Fresh Market near them absolutely love it. Not only was it named the best grocery store in America, voters also said it boasted the best bakery and the best deli of any grocery store chain. Talk about a clean sweep!
The Fresh Market was inspired by a trip to Europe
When Americans think of a grocery store, we think of every conceivable food being put on display under bright fluorescent lighting in an enormous warehouse. It's been the case ever since King Kullen opened in 1930 and codified the supermarket (distinct from a grocery store) as we know it today, and in the 95 years since, those warehouses have only gotten bigger. When Ray and Beverly Berry, a married couple from North Carolina, traveled to Europe, they doubtlessly found a few warehouse-style supermarkets there, too — but they also found smaller, more welcoming markets, staffed by specialists in stalls and overflowing with fresh produce. This was what they wanted to bring back to the States, and once Ray quit his job overseeing 3,600 (!) 7-Elevens, the Berrys proceeded to do just that by opening The Fresh Market.
Although many Fresh Market locations look suspiciously warehouse-y from the outside, it's an entirely different story once you step inside. The interior is warm and inviting, with soft lighting designed to serve as a contrast to the harsh atmosphere you'll find in other supermarkets. Another notable difference from ordinary supermarkets lies in the music: The Fresh Market plays classical music in the background, a welcome change of pace if you're sick of hearing "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran every time you set foot in your local grocery store. (Ahem, not speaking from personal experience.) And while you'll pay a premium price (some would say overpriced) for a premium experience, it's not hard to see why so many people think it's worth it.