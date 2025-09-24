The European-Inspired Market Named The Best Grocery Store In The United States Is Only In 22 States

There is a long and proud tradition of Americans achieving great success in the culinary world by getting a little European with it. The legendary chef and noted In-n-Out fan Julia Child studied in Paris and co-wrote "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which helped bring haute cuisine into American homes. On a somewhat less highbrow note, Olive Garden was intentionally designed to resemble a Tuscan farmhouse, creating a warm, welcoming environment that helped bring in billions of dollars for General Mills. (Yes, Olive Garden was founded by the massive food conglomerate General Mills — we were kinda disappointed, too.) And The Fresh Market, recently named the best grocery store chain in America by USA Today, was inspired by a trip to Europe, as well as many visits to European markets.

Mind you, depending on where you are in America, you may not be able to find a Fresh Market near you. They're present in only 22 states, mostly congregated along the East Coast; there are only a handful of locations west of the Mississippi. (Man, that's a fun way to measure things — you don't hear people talking about "west of the Mississippi" too often these days, do you?) But those who do have a Fresh Market near them absolutely love it. Not only was it named the best grocery store in America, voters also said it boasted the best bakery and the best deli of any grocery store chain. Talk about a clean sweep!