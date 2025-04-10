The New Trader Joe's Chips That Have Customers Filling Their Carts Up

As one of the most beloved grocery store chains in America, Trader Joe's has a solid track record when it comes to releasing new items that are loved by its customers. There's always excitement in the air when a brand new product hits the shelves at Trader Joe's, and especially when that product proves to be popular among the store's loyal fanbase. This has been the case for the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips that dropped at Trader Joe's this week, and which have quickly become a big hit among those who first got their hands on the product.

The garlic butter chips were initially teased in early March in an Instagram post from the nationwide grocery chain, which quickly built excitement among fans of Trader Joe's best snack items. The ridged potato chips come in 5.5-oz. bags and cost just $2.99, which makes it easy for you to pick up and see for yourself what all the hype is about mere days into the new product's run at locations.