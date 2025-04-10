The New Trader Joe's Chips That Have Customers Filling Their Carts Up
As one of the most beloved grocery store chains in America, Trader Joe's has a solid track record when it comes to releasing new items that are loved by its customers. There's always excitement in the air when a brand new product hits the shelves at Trader Joe's, and especially when that product proves to be popular among the store's loyal fanbase. This has been the case for the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips that dropped at Trader Joe's this week, and which have quickly become a big hit among those who first got their hands on the product.
The garlic butter chips were initially teased in early March in an Instagram post from the nationwide grocery chain, which quickly built excitement among fans of Trader Joe's best snack items. The ridged potato chips come in 5.5-oz. bags and cost just $2.99, which makes it easy for you to pick up and see for yourself what all the hype is about mere days into the new product's run at locations.
The Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips join an impressive lineup of snacks at Trader Joe's
While it's too early to tell quite how well the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips will stack up compared to their peers at Trader Joe's, the product joins a strong lineup of savory snacks. However, it wouldn't be particularly surprising if it does end up being ranked highly on next year's Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards; not only do chips typically do quite well — looking at you, Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips — but also, last year's top-ranked new item was none other than the Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips.
Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Garlic Butter version of the snack is destined to follow in its predecessor's footsteps, but it can explain why its recent release has been met with so much fanfare amongst Trader Joe's shoppers. The new product is said to be as pungent (and delicious) as the blue cheese chips that came before it, and since garlic is generally considered to be a more popular potato chip flavor than blue cheese, there's no reason to believe Trader Joe's newest snack offering won't continue to do well as time goes on.