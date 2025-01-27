Trader Joe's Customers Just Crowned A Snack As Their Overall Favorite (Again)

Trader Joe's has once again revealed its customers' favorite products through its appropriately named Customer Choice Awards. 2025 marks the 16th year of Trader Joe's hosting a fan vote to find its most popular items and the awards are as hotly-contested as ever. This year, the most beloved product of them all was none other than the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, which won both the overall award and the snack-specific award for the fourth year in a row in the fan-voted contest.

The chips yet again beat out some of the most popular products at the beloved grocery chain, including runners-up Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (Limited), Kimbap, and Vegetable Fried Rice to win the overall vote. The chips also defeated heavy-hitters in the race for best snack, as Trader Joe's is known for its incredible variety of snack foods. As is tradition, the Trader Joe's-branded Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips will now enter the illustrious Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, joining the most recent entrant, the Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, which is popular among both customers and employees, alike.