The Spicy Jalapeño Takis Snack We Can't Wait To Devour

Whether you are into the sweet heat of hot honey chips or the cheesy kick of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, one thing is for sure: Hot chip lovers can never get enough spice.

There have been many TikTok trends related to hot chips in recent years — we can not forget the viral Hot Cheetos and pickles combination from earlier this year. However, there is another viral combination that has taken hold of our For You page and we cannot wait to try it out.

Unlike most TikTok food trends that come and go in the blink of an eye, this one has staying power — over the last several years, there have been countless videos of people crunching down on a funky combination of jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and hot Takis. These videos have gotten people talking and made their tongues burn for a taste, and all this excitement has got us eager to try it out ASAP.