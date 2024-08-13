The Spicy Jalapeño Takis Snack We Can't Wait To Devour
Whether you are into the sweet heat of hot honey chips or the cheesy kick of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, one thing is for sure: Hot chip lovers can never get enough spice.
There have been many TikTok trends related to hot chips in recent years — we can not forget the viral Hot Cheetos and pickles combination from earlier this year. However, there is another viral combination that has taken hold of our For You page and we cannot wait to try it out.
Unlike most TikTok food trends that come and go in the blink of an eye, this one has staying power — over the last several years, there have been countless videos of people crunching down on a funky combination of jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and hot Takis. These videos have gotten people talking and made their tongues burn for a taste, and all this excitement has got us eager to try it out ASAP.
How to make the Taki stuffed jalapeño
The process starts with a green jalapeño pepper which gets the stem cut off and the seeds and ribs removed, creating a sort of makeshift jalapeño tube. This helps to take a lot of the fire out of the hot pepper for those who don't love spicy food as well as make some room for all the fillings about to go into the pepper shell.
After you've hollowed out jalapeño, you can smear the inside cavity with a helping of plain cream cheese, making sure the entire pepper is properly filled with the creamy spread. Then you can take a handful of Takis chips and shove them into the cream cheese through the top of the pepper, with the rolled chips sticking out of the top like a new crunchy stem. When TikTokers film themselves going in for a bite, you can hear the satisfying snap of the raw pepper and the crispy tortilla chips.
A simple no-cook jalapeño popper at home
While many people love ordering a plate of fried cheese-filled jalapeño poppers at a bar or restaurant, this Taki-stuffed jalapeño makes the spicy snack easier to make at home by taking out all of the hassle of breading and frying the peppers. This also makes the snack a lot fresher — by not cooking the pepper, you retain its crisp texture.
Though the cream cheese and Takis pairing might sound bizarre at first glance, cream cheese and hot chips have been mentioned as an underrated combination for a while now on Reddit boards, so this hack helps to kick the combo up a notch.
While this trend uses Takis specifically, you could certainly use any brand of hot chips you have on hand (perhaps Zack's Mighty Rolled Tortilla Chips?) and get the same delicious result. You can even switch out the plain cheese for a flavored specialty cream cheese to play around with the flavor profile — I am sure a good scallion schmear or doubling down on the spice with a jalapeño spread would take this viral combo over the edge.