'Run Don't Walk To Try This': Shoppers Are Raving About This Trader Joe's Side Dish

The holidays are approaching, with everything that comes along with them: beautiful glazed hams (hopefully not cooked uncovered), the increasingly ominous ubiquity of Mariah Carey, and tension-fraught meals with your extended family where you try not to talk about politics. Everything's a little more bearable with a good side dish, and if you need to make one in a pinch, Trader Joe's has you covered. For a limited time, you can get their Loaded Mashed Potatoes, the side Trader Joe faithfuls have been raving about.

The combo of mashed potatoes loaded with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, scallions, and sour cream is probably difficult to mess up, but Trader Joe's take on the famous mashed potato upgrade was executed pretty much perfectly. "Run DON'T walk to try this. So so delicious!" enthused one Redditor. Another Redditor's only complaint was that they wished it was bigger: "it feels like three good servings, but I wish it had four." (The Loaded Mashed Potatoes come in a 16 oz. container, while a family-sized container of Bob Evans mashed potatoes is 32 oz.) When the only problem with something is you wish there was more of it, you know you've got a winner on your hands.