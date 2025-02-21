Why Baking Ham Uncovered Is A Dinner Disaster Waiting To Happen

Whether you're making it for Christmas, Easter, or any given Sunday dinner, it's hard to go wrong with a nice ham, Virginia or otherwise. Depending on what size you buy, you can get anywhere from six to 12 pounds of pure, sweet-and-savory pork, delicious on the day of the meal as well as in leftover sandwiches or tropical breakfasts. (You can even freeze the bone to use in stocks down the line.) But, while it may seem more straightforward than, say, a turkey — you don't have to spatchcock a ham to get it to cook evenly — there are still some ways you can botch your ham experience. One of the most common mistakes? Baking your ham uncovered.

The ham you buy from the supermarket has usually been cooked already, meaning you just have to reheat it. That's all well and good, but the best way to reheat your ham is by taking it slow — anywhere from two-and-a-half to three hours, depending on how much your ham weighs. And, if all that succulent meat is exposed to the steady heat of your oven for that length of time, it's going to get as dry as a martini in Death Valley. No amount of glaze will make up for meat that's as chewy as shoe leather.