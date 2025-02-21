Why Baking Ham Uncovered Is A Dinner Disaster Waiting To Happen
Whether you're making it for Christmas, Easter, or any given Sunday dinner, it's hard to go wrong with a nice ham, Virginia or otherwise. Depending on what size you buy, you can get anywhere from six to 12 pounds of pure, sweet-and-savory pork, delicious on the day of the meal as well as in leftover sandwiches or tropical breakfasts. (You can even freeze the bone to use in stocks down the line.) But, while it may seem more straightforward than, say, a turkey — you don't have to spatchcock a ham to get it to cook evenly — there are still some ways you can botch your ham experience. One of the most common mistakes? Baking your ham uncovered.
The ham you buy from the supermarket has usually been cooked already, meaning you just have to reheat it. That's all well and good, but the best way to reheat your ham is by taking it slow — anywhere from two-and-a-half to three hours, depending on how much your ham weighs. And, if all that succulent meat is exposed to the steady heat of your oven for that length of time, it's going to get as dry as a martini in Death Valley. No amount of glaze will make up for meat that's as chewy as shoe leather.
Use foil and some kind of liquid to keep your ham moist
The simplest way to keep your ham from drying out is to cover it with tin foil. Place the ham face down in your pan, take as much foil as you need from your roll, and drape it over the top until all that juicy pink flesh is protected against the direct heat of your oven. If you want to go the extra mile, you can go ahead and pour some liquid into the bottom of your pan, too.
What liquid? Well, water is the easiest option — it provides moisture without changing the flavor, and it's freely available from your tap. But, if you want to add some complexity to your ham, you can use wine. In either case, pour about an inch into your pan before covering it with foil, and the vapors will keep the meat nice and juicy.