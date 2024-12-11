How To Transform Your Leftover Holiday Ham Into A Tropical Breakfast

True confession: I don't really care for ham as a holiday meal as I much prefer roast beef, turkey, or lamb. Still, I won't turn down a care package of leftovers when offered, which is how I happened to stumble across a recipe for leftover ham that's so good I've purchased ham for the sole purpose of making it again and again. Even odder: It calls for two other ingredients I usually don't care for, these being bananas and canned pineapple rings. If the combination sounds gross to you, hear me out. For some reason, these disparate (and somewhat dubious) ingredients combine to make something far greater than the sum of its parts.

To make my favorite breakfast, you'll need a thick slice of ham, a good chunk of butter, half a banana, a pineapple ring, and two or three eggs. First, fry the pineapple in the butter for a few minutes on each side. While water-packed pineapple will work, the syrupy kind is even better since it lends some sweet flavor to the butter. Once the pineapple is lightly browned, take it out of the pan and replace it with the banana that you've split down the middle. Add more butter, brown the banana, take it out, add butter, and fry the ham. When the meat is brown on both sides, take it out, add still more butter, and fry the eggs. Put everything on a plate, add salt and pepper, and eat it while listening to the melodious strains of Don Ho singing "Tiny Bubbles."