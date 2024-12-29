Why Virginia Is Known For Its Ham

"Virginia is for lovers," the state's tourism slogan proudly declares, and that's true whether you're a lover of colonial history, national parks with stunning autumn foliage, or states that have a frankly inexplicable number of independent cities. But what about food lovers? What dish does Virginia have to its name, something that can rival Maryland's crab cakes or the Carolinas' vinegar-saturated barbecue? Why, the Virginia ham, of course!

Who could resist something so smoky, so salty, so succulent and juicy? You can have it by itself, or you can pile the ham onto biscuits. Virginia ham has the added bonus of being a phrase that rolls off the tongue in a most pleasing way. Virginia ham just sounds right in a way that, say, Tennessee ham or Kentucky ham doesn't. But the name is far from arbitrary: Virginia has a history with ham that goes back to the state's very beginning, from the settling of Jamestown in 1607 all the way through to the present day.