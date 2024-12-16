You Can – And Should – Freeze Your Ham Bone For A Later Time

At some point during the holiday season, you'll inevitably have to face up to a big pile of leftovers, from armies of uneaten veggies to leftover ham. But, once the meat off the ham joint is gone, what should you do with the bone? There's a simple answer: freeze it for later. Ham bones, just like other meat bones, can be used to add flavor to a host of other dishes.

To store a ham bone, you don't need to worry about getting every single bit of meat off first – just put the cleanish bone in an airtight bag and pop it in the freezer. When you want to reuse it, simply defrost it in your refrigerator overnight (tossing a frozen ham bone in a soup or stew can affect your dish's temperature, which may slow down the cook-time of the other ingredients). You'll find there are a ton of cozy dishes that really benefit from the smoky, meat flavor of a boiled ham bone.