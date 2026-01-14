Trader Joe's Iconic Mini Sheet Cake Is Now Available In This Brand New Flavor
On September 10, 2024, when one Trader Joe's fan asked the r/traderjoes subreddit "What Trader Joe's sheet cake would you like to see next?" one response proved prophetic. The Redditor's wish for a cookies and cream sheet cake has finally come true. According to Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, a Cookies 'n Cream mini sheet cake has joined the current lineup which includes Carrot Cake, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Bean, and gluten-free Yellow Cake.
According to the cake's packaging, customers can expect a "moist vanilla flavored cake with crushed chocolate sandwich creme cookies & cream cheese frosting." The cookies in question — presumably Trader Joe's Oreo dupe, Joe-Joe's — are studded throughout the vanilla cake. Like the other cakes in Trader Joe's current lineup, the dessert retails for $5.99 and boasts six servings per package.
The cake isn't up on Trader Joe's official website yet, so fans have to rely on social media snapshots for info. The site notes that not all products are available online and encourages shoppers to check out their local store for the latest finds. Call ahead to see if the cake is in stock before making a special trip.
What is Trader Joe's Cookies 'n Cream mini sheet cake like?
Since the Cookies 'n Cream cake is a brand-new product, reviews are scant — and somewhat mixed. "I tried it today at work and it instantly went on my list of things I can't bring home... it's that good," one Reddit user raved. Not everyone was as enthusiastic, though. "I give it a 4/10," wrote one Instagram commenter, adding, "it kinda tastes like how play dough smells." A few reviewers noted that the cake was denser than Trader Joe's other sheet cakes, and some said the frosting was on the sweeter side. That checks out. At 34 grams of sugar per serving, the cake contains more sugar than the other cakes in Trader Joe's current lineup (apart from the Vanilla Bean, which also has 34 grams of sugar). It also proves, once and for all, that Trader Joe's isn't exactly a health food store.
Many commenters seemed eager to give the cake a try. "I've never met one of these sheet cakes that I didn't like," wrote one Redditor. "Is this an ad? Because it's working," asked another.
The main downside for fans of Cookies 'n Cream? The mini cake is, well, mini. If you want to serve a bigger crowd — or know instinctively that those six servings won't actually serve six — you can turn three mini cakes into one with a little creativity and a cake knife.