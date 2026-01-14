Trader Joe's Iconic Mini Sheet Cake Is Now Available In This Brand New Flavor

On September 10, 2024, when one Trader Joe's fan asked the r/traderjoes subreddit "What Trader Joe's sheet cake would you like to see next?" one response proved prophetic. The Redditor's wish for a cookies and cream sheet cake has finally come true. According to Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, a Cookies 'n Cream mini sheet cake has joined the current lineup which includes Carrot Cake, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Bean, and gluten-free Yellow Cake.

According to the cake's packaging, customers can expect a "moist vanilla flavored cake with crushed chocolate sandwich creme cookies & cream cheese frosting." The cookies in question — presumably Trader Joe's Oreo dupe, Joe-Joe's — are studded throughout the vanilla cake. Like the other cakes in Trader Joe's current lineup, the dessert retails for $5.99 and boasts six servings per package.

The cake isn't up on Trader Joe's official website yet, so fans have to rely on social media snapshots for info. The site notes that not all products are available online and encourages shoppers to check out their local store for the latest finds. Call ahead to see if the cake is in stock before making a special trip.