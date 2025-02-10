Trader Joe's New Mini Sheet Cake Flavor Is The First Of Its Kind

Alongside the other great Trader Joe's offerings we buy every time we visit, there's one delicious dessert we cannot get enough of. The store's mini sheet cakes have taken the world by storm the past few years, easily becoming one of the most delicious desserts available at the beloved grocery store. However, a new variant of the cake is on its way that'll be exciting for people who haven't had the chance to indulge in the delicious treat due to gluten intolerance. That's right, Trader Joe's is expected to come out with a gluten-free mini sheet cake soon, according to @trader_joes_treasure_hunt on Instagram.

Not only that, the cake is also unique in its flavor. We're talking a yellow buttermilk sheet cake topped with chocolate frosting, making it unique from the other sheet cakes the store has offered before. While it is currently unknown when the product will arrive at your local Trader Joe's, the expected price of the product is $5.99, making it a well-priced dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth regardless of your level of gluten tolerance.