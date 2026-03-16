9 Grocery Store Chains With The Best Delis, According To Customers

All hail the mighty Pub subs from Publix, which have captured the attention of sandwich lovers far from the Florida-founded supermarket chain. The brand has over 1,400 locations throughout the Southeast, from Alabama to Virginia. Reddit users have high praise for the chain's deli counter sandwiches, such as the Boar's Head French onion London broil sub, which features top round beef, Swiss cheese, and French onion mayonnaise on your choice of bread, all topped with fried onions. Though online fans referred to it as a limited-edition sandwich in early 2025, it's still listed on the Publix website for ordering.

That's not the only Boar's Head sandwich on the menu, either. The supermarket chain offers around 30 sandwiches with the deli meat brand, from Italian subs to BLTs. The most popular sub at the grocery store, however, is hands down the Publix chicken tender sub. It's made with hand-breaded chicken tenders, which are breaded twice for complete coverage. Add your choice of cheese, vegetables, and condiments. If you'd like the tenders tossed in a sauce, you can choose from flavors like buffalo or BBQ.

Apart from the famous Pub subs, customers also appreciate the attention to detail at Publix deli counters. It's the small things that count, and online customers note that the deli staff inserts paper between each slice of cheese purchased at the counter.