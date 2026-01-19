The 13 Best Things To Buy At Whole Foods, According To Customers

Whole Foods has garnered a reputation as one of the healthiest grocery stores in the U.S., as well as one of the most expensive. After all, it hasn't been nicknamed "Whole Paycheck" for no reason, though the chain is looking to distance itself from that intangible label. Despite selling more pricey products than the average grocery store, customers still flock to Whole Foods in droves. Many are willing to pay extra if it means getting the highest quality groceries, and the chain delivers in that aspect.

Whole Foods bans over 300 ingredients from its shelves, including but not limited to, hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, and certain preservatives. It also happens to be a certified organic grocer, the first and only of its kind in the country. You can rest assured that the organic product you're buying is more than just a label. Whole Food's products must meet specific quality standards to earn that title.

Given Whole Foods' product standards, it's no wonder some have become cult favorites among customers. Some of these items are more indulgent treats whose ingredients customers can still feel good about. Others highlight some of the lesser-known deals available in-store that will allow you to enjoy a delicious and healthy meal without breaking the bank.