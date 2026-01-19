The 13 Best Things To Buy At Whole Foods, According To Customers
Whole Foods has garnered a reputation as one of the healthiest grocery stores in the U.S., as well as one of the most expensive. After all, it hasn't been nicknamed "Whole Paycheck" for no reason, though the chain is looking to distance itself from that intangible label. Despite selling more pricey products than the average grocery store, customers still flock to Whole Foods in droves. Many are willing to pay extra if it means getting the highest quality groceries, and the chain delivers in that aspect.
Whole Foods bans over 300 ingredients from its shelves, including but not limited to, hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, and certain preservatives. It also happens to be a certified organic grocer, the first and only of its kind in the country. You can rest assured that the organic product you're buying is more than just a label. Whole Food's products must meet specific quality standards to earn that title.
Given Whole Foods' product standards, it's no wonder some have become cult favorites among customers. Some of these items are more indulgent treats whose ingredients customers can still feel good about. Others highlight some of the lesser-known deals available in-store that will allow you to enjoy a delicious and healthy meal without breaking the bank.
Brown butter chocolate chip cookies
While you may show up to Whole Foods Market on a mission to change up your diet, everyone still deserves a treat. Of all the many pastries and breads lining the bakery section, customers suggest you hone in on the brown butter chocolate chunk cookies. If you're an avid baker yourself, you probably already know that brown butter takes chocolate chip cookies to the next level. Well, this is no exception.
About their cookie, one customer on Reddit wrote, "It tastes homemade, quite rich." Others agreed that these cookies are a great alternative to baking your own, yet still impart that warm, comforting feeling you want from a homemade cookie. However, if you'd like to enjoy these cookies fresh from the oven at any time, Whole Foods does offer them in cookie dough form in the freezer section. One Redditor even thought Whole Foods' cookie beat out Bristol Farms famous The Cookie, saying: "I'm big on Bristol Farm's but the brown butter chocolate chip cookies from WF are next level." Those are big shoes to fill, and Whole Foods succeeds.
Rotisserie chicken
The next time you're in need of an easy option for family dinner or a larger gathering, a trip to Whole Foods to pick up a hot rotisserie chicken might be in the cards. Customers ranked Whole Foods as having one of the best grocery store rotisserie chickens. "I love the rotisserie chicken. Whole Foods has a few different ones," said one customer on Reddit. As this customer highlighted, there are a couple options when it comes to the store's chicken selection. The Classic Rotisserie Chicken is seasoned with a light blend of salt and pepper. But there's also an organic Plain Rotisserie Chicken with no seasoning.
Though this might sound boring to some, it's a great choice for anyone needing to follow a low-sodium diet. "I love Whole Foods roasted chicken. I remove the skin and use it as lunch meat on low-sodium bread," said one Redditor. But even if sodium isn't a concern for some, the plain chicken allows customers to riff on it however they desire without going through the hassle of cooking the bird themselves. Chop up the meat, season to your preference, and use in soups, sandwiches, chicken salad, and more.
Produce
Even in a health food store like Whole Foods, shopping the perimeter will still get you to the most nutritious products. Though your senses might draw you to the fresh baked goods in the bakery section or the packed aisles full of interesting snack foods, Whole Foods' produce section is one of the main appeals of the store. One customer on Reddit commented, "I get ALL of my produce at Whole Foods because it's consistently the freshest and highest quality near where I live."
Since Whole Foods is a certified organic grocer, its organic fruits and vegetables meet high standards, which includes accurate labeling and preventing cross contamination with non-organic produce. But even the store's non-organic produce is commended for its overall freshness, as well as surprisingly decent prices. Customers took to Reddit to compare Whole Foods' produce prices with Publix and were shocked to find them comparable. "Whole Foods definitely has better prices on produce than Publix," said one Redditor. Despite its reputation, Whole Foods offers an easy and more affordable way to eat healthy.
Cheese scraps
Shoppers often overlook potential deals at Whole Foods. One that might have flown under your radar is the store's cheese scraps section. You'll typically find these cheeses tucked away within or near the larger cheese section, often labeled with signs bearing cute names like "little nibbles" or "snackers." When workers cut up cheese in the back, the leftover bits are packaged up and sold at cheaper prices.
"My favorite grocery hack will forever be the cheese samples from Whole Foods! You can try a bunch of different types of cheese for between $2-5 a piece!" said one customer on Facebook. Other customers agreed that these cheeses are a great way to test out different varieties without splurging on a larger amount. Not only are these cheese odds and ends budget-friendly, they make spectacular additions to charcuterie boards for parties. With so many options, you're sure to find a cheese that will satisfy every guest.
365 peanut butter
Whole Foods' 365 products are another simple way to save money while shopping. While some of the specialty brands at the store come with hefty price tags, the chain's private label line up is generally more affordable. One of customers' favorite 365 picks is the 365 peanut butter. One 16 ounce jar of the non-organic variety is around $2.59, comparable with other brands. It comes sweetened and unsweetened, as well as in the standard creamy and chunky options.
Despite being made with simple ingredients, customers think Whole Foods' peanut butter stands out above the rest. In fact, people appreciate 365's minimalism in a world of sugar-packed nut butters. "The only ingredient is peanuts and it isn't $12," said one customer on Reddit. With this product, less is more in both components and price. But if you don't mind spending a little extra for the organic peanut butter, specifically the unsweetened version, that one is another fan-favorite. With only one ingredient, reviews indicate it has a complex flavor that's enjoyable all on its own.
Berry Chantilly Cake
If there's one product on this list that's truly earned the cult-favorite label, it's Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake. This cake went viral all over social media around 2024, despite being around long before then. Fans raved about the layers of soft, almondy sponge with fresh fruit sandwiched between. Customers loved the original so much that when Whole Foods changed the filling in its Berry Chantilly slices from fresh fruit to jam, the backlash was enough to make the chain roll back their decision. Some even loved it so much they had it as their wedding cake.
"I rarely eat cake, but I get this every year for my birthday. It's good," commented one Redditor. If this cake is enough to convert even cake haters, then clearly Whole Foods has done something right. Other customers also noted that this particular cake made a regular appearance at their birthday parties. If the shining reviews aren't enough to convince you, however, a few customers suggested swapping out the vanilla cake for chocolate for a combination that provides just the right balance of rich and fresh. However you slice it, this cake is the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
Seafood
Whole Foods is one of the best grocery stores for finding quality seafood. Just like its produce section, the seafood section conforms to high standards. All the options you'll find at the seafood counter, both fresh and frozen, are either farm-raised without genetic modification or hormones, or sustainably wild-caught. Additionally, much of Whole Foods' fish comes from fisheries certified by the Marine Stewardship Council.
The store's commitment to quality is an important factor for shoppers. "The seafood at [Whole Foods Market] is the best you can find if you're land locked. The standards and freshness are second to none," commented one customer on Reddit. Others agreed that Whole Foods' seafood clearly outshone its competitors. Whether you opt for fresh, frozen, or canned, you can feel good about what's going into your body. If you're in need of something quick and easy, the seafood department also offers prepared products like crab cakes so all you have to do is pop them in a pan or oven and enjoy.
365 canned beans
Whole Foods may not be most people's first choice for pantry staples, but just like its peanut butter, the 365 canned beans are ones you'll want to stock up on. Not only are they affordable, they come with minimal ingredient lists and meet the same quality standards that all of Whole Foods' private label products must adhere to. "All their canned beans are good quality at a very good price," said one customer on Reddit. Even customers who were generally more selective with their beans loved the 365 brand.
Whole Foods offers a diverse selection, all ranging from around $1.09 to $1.59 per can. You'll find classics like pinto and black beans, as well as more interesting varieties like maple and onion baked beans and chili beans. For those shoppers looking to decrease their sodium intake, there are also no-salt-added options that allow you to tailor the products to your own dietary needs and flavor preferences.
Plant-based sushi
With all the healthy options available at Whole Foods, it's only natural that the chain features a wide selection of vegan products. You'll find plant-based milks, meats, baked goods, and, perhaps most surprising, sushi. Of course, typical options include veggie rolls featuring cucumber and avocado or classic inari. However, the most exciting items you'll find at the sushi counter are Konscious Foods' and Kikka's vegan crab, tuna, and salmon rolls.
These rolls use ingredients like konjac to mimic that fishy texture that's so integral to sushi. And they do a good job of it, if the reviews are anything to go by. "I had to keep going back and checking the ingredients like, is this REALLY vegan?" said one Redditor about Konscious Foods' Plant-Based Sno' Crab Roll. Others agreed that the sushi managed to mimic the original and be delicious without going overkill on the fishy flavor. These rolls are on the more expensive end at Whole Foods, but they're well worth the splurge for a treat that won't leave you missing the original.
Fresh pizza
Many Whole Foods shoppers have walked in with the goal of getting through the aisles as quickly as possible. However, the pull of the pizza counter tends to draw in even the most resilient of shoppers. After all, who can resist a fresh, hot slice of pizza after a long day of errands or as a quick option during a lunch break from work?
The pizza choices will vary by location and day but usual pickings have included classics like cheese and pepperoni, as well as pesto chicken artichoke and even vegan pies. There's a little something for everyone but make sure to head over on Fridays when Whole Foods offers a special deal for Amazon Prime members. Every Friday, you can get your hands on a large one-topping pizza for only $12. Now that's something customers can get behind.
"I think their pizza is better than Wegmans, especially for $12," commented one Redditor. The pie starts out with a thin crust, on top of which goes your choice of sauce, cheese, and one additional topping. You have free reign to make the pizza as tame or adventurous as you wish. Or if you're feeling indecisive, let chance decide for you and drop by the pizza counter to see what they're slinging.
Too Good To Go Surprise Bags
The best way to save big at Whole Foods lies hidden in a mystery bag, or a surprise bag, in this case. Too Good To Go is an app that lets you buy restaurants' leftovers and partners with select grocery stores to do the same. Whole Foods is one of those stores. But before you turn away at the thought of receiving expired products, the items in these surprise bags are typically at or past their best by date but this doesn't mean they're inedible. Many foods are still perfectly safe to consume past their best by dates, just trust your senses to know when something's off.
Whole Foods' Too Good To Go surprise bags help reduce food waste while giving customers access to high quality products at a fraction of the price. You can snag a bag from any of seven different categories, including bakery, prepared foods, and seafood or meat. A bakery bag comes in at only $6.99 and could land you with full-sized muffins, breads, and cookies.
One customer on Reddit said the bags were "definitely worth it if you like a little mystery and want to cut down your grocery bill. It's been a fun way to try new things and reduce food waste too." Just make sure to get your thumbs warmed up. These bags are very popular, especially after going viral, so you'll probably have some competition to get one.
365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Like many other supermarkets, Whole Foods knows how to take advantage of the changing seasons and roll out limited edition items that keep customers coming back for more. If we're on the topic of seasonal items, we would be remiss to ignore the food industry giant that is pumpkin. Whole Foods has plenty of pumpkin-spiced products but the 365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches, in particular, are a hit among shoppers every fall.
The sandwiches feature a thick layer of sweet and spicy pumpkin pie flavored ice cream between two vanilla cookies. "They look just like the pictures and I can't believe how good they are," said one Redditor. The general consensus was just as positive. Another customer mentioned stocking up on the product before it went out for the season. Others enjoyed the low calorie count so much they purchased multiple boxes. If pumpkin isn't your thing, Whole Foods makes its ice cream sandwiches in plenty of other year-round flavors, as well as another limited edition hot cocoa flavor.
365 Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread
Now that the meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans have all had their fill, it's high time the gluten-free crowd gets some love. It can be difficult to find great-tasting gluten-free bread that also delivers in the texture department. It's not uncommon to sink your teeth into a slice of gluten-free bread and be met with a grainy texture that crumbles much too easily. But luckily, Whole Foods has managed to side-step this common pitfall and come up with a pretty dang good loaf of bread, minus the gluten.
Customers have praised many of Whole Foods' gluten-free breads, including the bagels and artisan loaves, but the main star is the sandwich bread. The 365 Gluten Free White Sandwich Bread, in particular, is a fan favorite. "The white bread is unmatched especially for the price," commented one customer on Reddit. Other reviewers shared similar sentiments, saying the bread was their go-to. Unlike the grittiness customers expect from gluten-free breads, the texture was a highlight of this sandwich bread for many. This might be the bread that converts even the most traditional of bread purists.
Methodology
Since Whole Foods has such a vast catalog of products, we really wanted to find the best of the best to include in this list. Though some of the items were informed by our own experience shopping at the store, namely to snag one of those baked in-house vegan chocolate chip cookies that were sadly discontinued, most of them came from customer reviews across the internet.
We dug through Reddit threads and Facebook posts to find the products that customers were consistently loving. Some fan favorites were pantry staples. Others were more indulgent, and still others were steals aimed at making your Whole Foods run a little less expensive. But the general consensus was that these items were consistently high-quality and delicious. Whether you're a frequent Whole Foods shopper or just an occasional visitor, these foods are backed up by plenty of positive reviews and would make great additions to any grocery list.