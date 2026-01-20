The Overlooked Southern Town That's Home To Kroger's Biggest Deli

First established in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1883, Kroger is the oldest grocery store chain in the United States. Yet despite its years, the national grocer has always taken innovation seriously. It was one of the first stores to include a bakery, and it pioneered at-home delivery even before cars existed, using horse-drawn wagons to bring people groceries. Kroger has since grown significantly, boasting nearly 1,250 locations around the country. To further cement its nationwide status, the chain is now looking to set a new standard for in-store delis.

A new, massive 6,500-square-foot Kroger deli recently opened in the Northern Kentucky town of Edgewood — featuring an innovative concept that recreates the feel of a neighborhood deli, providing fresh, inexpensive food, and a place to sit down and eat. Besides its impressive size — more than three times larger than an average Kroger deli — the complex stands out for its more intentional food offerings. Customers can get regular sandwiches to go, but dedicated chefs also create special menus with house-roasted meats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Open kitchens with high-top tables allow customers to watch chefs at work before digging into their meals.

Just across the Ohio River, Edgewood is near Cincinnati — home of the grocery store's national headquarters. It's common for retailers to test new concepts near their headquarters where management can observe and see how they perform. In fact, this blueprint might become a new model for grocery delis around the country. After all, if the chain popularized in-store bakeries, it could eventually do the same with delis that serve as community hotspots. Edgewood's store will help the company test whether this model has any legs. If successful, the ambitious project could likely spread to other stores.