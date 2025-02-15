What Gives Erewhon's Coconut Cloud Smoothie Its Stunning Blue Color?

Erewhon's Coconut Cloud Smoothie is a masterclass in tropical indulgence and health-conscious ingredients. At its core, the smoothie combines coconut cream, avocado, pineapple, and banana for a silky texture and sweet, tropical flavor. To that, Erewhon adds Blue Majik, derived from spirulina algae. This superfood doesn't just give the smoothie its mesmerizing blue hue; It's also touted for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a hit among the wellness crowd — and those who get it mostly for the Insta-likes.

The smoothie's ethereal name, "Coconut Cloud," is a nod to its dreamy blue appearance, reminiscent of a summer sky. (Maybe the additional vanilla collagen powder represents a few puffy clouds.) If you've ever felt your smoothies are missing that wow factor, perhaps it's time to rethink your blender game with a few smoothie-making tips that mix health with aesthetics. And, no, they don't all have to be green.

For those who like their drinks a little more spirited, you might even consider giving this smoothie a cocktail twist. Coconut can be used in a variety of cocktails, and a dash of creativity could transform it into a tropical mocktail or the ultimate poolside drink. Whatever you do, one thing's for sure: The Erewhon Coconut Cloud Smoothie has become the gold (or should we say blue) standard for next-level sips.