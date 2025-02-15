What Gives Erewhon's Coconut Cloud Smoothie Its Stunning Blue Color?
When you think of Erewhon, you might picture lavish aisles packed to the organized brim with organic produce, meticulously curated wellness products, and the kind of hot bar that simultaneously inspires sticker shock and curiosity. But Erewhon is also famous for its trendsetting, viral smoothies. (Ever heard of the Hailey Bieber Smoothie which reportedly sells at a rate of 40,000 smoothies per month?) And a similar cult following has developed around the Coconut Cloud Smoothie, a blue drink that's more than just a pretty face. This eye-catching concoction is a widely-loved Instagram star, boasting a stunning blue hue and making one wonder if it's more potion than smoothie. Spoiler alert: It's not food coloring or unicorn magic (though the smoothie is so good, a certain type of Majik has to be involved).
The secret to its celestial shade lies in a natural ingredient that wellness aficionados love. While coconut cream creates the smoothie's tropical base, the dazzling blue comes courtesy of Blue Majik, a nutrient-dense spirulina extract known for its vivid pigment and purported anti-inflammatory benefits. It's Erewhon's knack for blending wellness trends with visual appeal that has made its Coconut Cloud Smoothie a fan favorite — and a pricy one at that, as anyone familiar with Erewhon's jaw-dropping hot bar prices can attest. Still, Instagram users can't stop posting and boasting about the Coconut Cloud Smoothie life.
What's in Erewhon's Coconut Cloud Smoothie?
Erewhon's Coconut Cloud Smoothie is a masterclass in tropical indulgence and health-conscious ingredients. At its core, the smoothie combines coconut cream, avocado, pineapple, and banana for a silky texture and sweet, tropical flavor. To that, Erewhon adds Blue Majik, derived from spirulina algae. This superfood doesn't just give the smoothie its mesmerizing blue hue; It's also touted for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a hit among the wellness crowd — and those who get it mostly for the Insta-likes.
The smoothie's ethereal name, "Coconut Cloud," is a nod to its dreamy blue appearance, reminiscent of a summer sky. (Maybe the additional vanilla collagen powder represents a few puffy clouds.) If you've ever felt your smoothies are missing that wow factor, perhaps it's time to rethink your blender game with a few smoothie-making tips that mix health with aesthetics. And, no, they don't all have to be green.
For those who like their drinks a little more spirited, you might even consider giving this smoothie a cocktail twist. Coconut can be used in a variety of cocktails, and a dash of creativity could transform it into a tropical mocktail or the ultimate poolside drink. Whatever you do, one thing's for sure: The Erewhon Coconut Cloud Smoothie has become the gold (or should we say blue) standard for next-level sips.