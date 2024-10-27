The Best Hot Food Deal At Whole Foods Is The Chef's Plate
Let's face it — we don't all have the time and energy to cook a homemade meal every day for ourselves and our families. But we also don't all have the means to eat out at restaurants or order in regularly, as this habit can get expensive. Meal prepping is a useful tool, but you can only eat the same meal every day until it starts to taste mundane and unappetizing. Sometimes you just want a fresh hot meal, but you may find yourself too drained to cook after a long day of working or running errands, and you're not exactly in the mood for a stodgy fast food offering.
Among the vast selection of hot food options, one deal stands out as a budget-friendly, satisfying, and nutrient-rich choice: the Whole Foods chef's plate. Whole Foods may not be your go-to destination for everything on your grocery list, as their fresh, high-quality ingredients and foods do tend to come with a price. But surprisingly, the market offers a remarkable deal at their chef's counter, located near the hot bar. For only $12 to $14, depending on the store location, you can select one main entree and two sides (with fairly generous portions).
This hidden gem allows you to enjoy a well-rounded, chef-curated meal without breaking the bank, offering a taste of Whole Foods' culinary expertise at a fraction of the cost.
Why is the chef's plate so popular?
It's important to note that the chef's plate is limited to certain prepared entrees and sides, such as the honey roasted salmon, the red wine braised brisket, and the paleo roasted harvest veggies. Unlike the hot bar's typical $11.99-per-pound pricing, the chef's plate comes at a fixed price. This set price has made the plate a go-to option for those seeking a sizable, high-quality meal, and social media users have taken to their platforms to spread awareness of this healthy and affordable option.
It's no secret that the "grocerants" trend has become widely popular, offering restaurant-level cuisine at fast food speed and the convenience of grabbing a quick and nutritious meal while getting your groceries all in one place. So much so that grocerants have generated more than 2.4 billion visits and $10 billion in consumer sales in 2016, according to the NPD Group's market research reported on USA Today.
However, food prices in the U.S. increased by 25% from 2019 to 2023 according to the USDA, and this rate will likely only increase further as grocery prices continue to inflate. That said, many individuals are determined to find the best bang for their buck when it comes to their food consumption while also considering their health and, of course, appetite. The Whole Foods chef's plate remains one of the best hot food deals to consider, offering a thoughtful meal that doesn't compromise on quality or value.