A Popular Trader Joe's Product Might Be Changing Soon Thanks To A Smucker's Lawsuit

J.M. Smuckers Company (aka Smuckers) has filed a lawsuit against Trader Joe's claiming that TJ's pre-packaged crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches resemble the long-popular Uncrustables sandwiches and packaging a little too closely. The lawsuit was filed in Ohio, where Smuckers is headquartered, on October 13th and named the Trader Joe's product an "obvious attempt to trade off of the fame and recognition of the Uncrustables Design Marks."

Smuckers Uncrustables have been around since 1996 and have always been in a shape that resembles the top of a pot pie. Later on, the company created a package design that shows off the inside of the sandwich with an image of a bite taken out of it. While the Trader Joe's Crustless Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Sandwiches come in a bright blue box that hardly resembles the energetic, picnic blanket-style print on Uncrustables' packaging, they are round in shape and also feature a sandwich with a bite taken out.

The lawsuit gives action to Smuckers' worry that the appearance of Trader Joe's crustless sandwiches and its packaging will cause confusion amongst consumers and damage the well-established brand. The lawsuit is far from the first of its kind. There are countless instances in which other stores, like Aldi, have landed in legal trouble for copycat snacks. But are these products actually that similar?