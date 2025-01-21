Why Being Vegan Is So Freaking Expensive

Whether you're on a vegan diet, have someone in the family who is, or are learning to cook vegan meals, you'll know that vegan products are always on the pricier side. To be clear, we're not talking about raw food, which is naturally vegan, like vegetables or grains, but specifically processed vegan products, which usually imitate flavors and textures of non-vegan food. The price difference can be truly frustrating and leave us wondering how a 'vegan' sticker can make a product's price skyrocket so freaking much.

While it might feel like these costs are just there to make veganism seem out of reach for most, there are a few reasons why vegan food is so expensive — starting with production setup. The animal industry has been around for so long that its processes and machines have been adapted to be the most efficient possible. Unfortunately, the vegan industry is not nearly as well established and also requires more labor and technology since it needs to find alternatives to animal products. This makes keeping costs low a much harder job. Although the vegan industry is one of the fastest growing in North America, it's hard to compare it to one that has been around for a whole millennium longer.