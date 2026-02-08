17 Most Exciting Products Coming To Trader Joe's This Month
Trader Joe's may not have as extensive a selection as a standard supermarket, nor are its grocery prices as low as those of its German cousin, Aldi. Still, there's a reason why it recently dethroned Publix as America's top supermarket — it provides quite the entertaining experience, what with the tiki-themed in-store décor, and the Fearless Flyer also makes for some pretty fun reading. What's more, the selection of new products it highlights each month usually includes some pretty tempting options. The following list includes all our favorite February finds.
Some of these items featured in the most recent Fearless Flyer appealed to us because they're offering fresh new flavors, while others make for convenient meal options. One item is a rather plain-Jane meat product, but one that customers have been clamoring for. We also have a few sweet items, a handful of snacks, and even one ready-to-drink cocktail that will be perfect for next month's St. Patrick's Day festivities.
Antipasto on the go
Cheese and meat sticks, packaged separately or together, are a gas station staple, but leave it to Trader Joe's to find a way to make them fancy. Trader Joe's repackaged them as antipasto sticks in two varieties: mozzarella wrapped in prosciutto and pepper Jack encased in salami. Each single-serve package is priced at $1.99, and while you could serve these items as an appetizer course, they also make great on-the-go snacks.
A paler shade of pizza
Pizza Bianca means white pizza, and that's exactly what you're getting here. This pie is based on the ones served at some unnamed (yet undoubtedly super-trendy) L.A. eatery and consists of a dough covered in parmesan cheese sauce and topped with mozzarella, more parmesan, onion, and rosemary. It can be found in the frozen food aisle and is priced at $4.99.
Ravioli stuffed with goat cheese
Ravioli is typically filled with ricotta, with other cheeses like parmesan sometimes added for flavoring. Trader Joe's goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli, however, is filled with — you guessed it — goat cheese. (And also onions.) It will work with either a tomato or cream sauce, or you could top this filled pasta with something fancier, such as a sauce made from mushrooms or pumpkin. You could even use it to make St. Louis-style toasted ravioli. An 8.8-ounce bag will cost you $3.99, and it can be found with the refrigerated foods because it's fresh, not frozen.
Fusion fusilloni
The term "fusion cuisine" started popping up everywhere in the late 20th century, but the concept dates back to antiquity. Nor is it going away any time soon (or ever), since the more types of cuisines we're exposed to, the more we like to mix and match. One popular new addition to the genre is Trader Joe's spicy Alfredo fusilloni pasta, which blends the Korean seasoning gochujang with twisty noodles in a creamy Italian-American sauce. Look for this deliciously spicy pasta in TJ's freezer case, priced at $4.79 for a 16-ounce bag.
A trendy frozen fish dish
Nobu, a trendy (and spendy) restaurant with locations worldwide, debuted a dish of black cod with miso back in the '80s, and this much-imitated entree remains on the menu four decades later. While you can make it at home using our five-ingredient recipe, an easier way to enjoy it is to buy Trader Joe's wild Alaskan black cod sablefish with miso marinade. At $9.99 for 10 ounces, TJ's frozen version is approximately $40 less than the same dish at Nobu.
A tart and tangy salad kit
Cranberry and orange are two flavors that often team up together in quick breads and muffins, and orange peel may also be added to cranberry sauce. At Trader Joe's, this perfect pairing also appears now in the form of a 9-ounce $3.99 cranberry orange spinach salad kit. The dressing is orange-flavored, while dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, and honey-roasted pecans add both flavor and texture to the salad.
A long-awaited cut of meat
While Trader Joe's is known for its specialty items and ready-made meals, it also carries staples such as produce and meats. One significant omission from the latter lineup, however, has been boneless chuck roast, a versatile meat cut that customers have been clamoring for. At long last, however, Trader Joe's now carries premium Angus beef boneless chuck roast, which sells for a reasonable $8.99 per pound.
Fiber-rich and flavorful granola
Fiber may not be as glamorous as some other nutrients, but it's important, nonetheless. Granola is often a good way to incorporate more fiber into your diet, but it's not always the most exciting option. That is, until now. Trader Joe's new homestyle cherry pistachio pecan granola, at $4.99 per 12-ounce bag, not only provides 18% of your daily fiber needs, but its combo of sweet-tart fruit and flavorful nuts manages to deliver this in the tastiest possible way.
Canada's favorite chip flavor
Ketchup chips are as Canadian as maple syrup, but the U.S. has also learned to know and love them. Trader Joe's ketchup flavored lattice potato chips, priced at $3.49 for a 7-ounce bag, deliver the same tangy-sweet flavor that's a little like barbecue, but somehow subtly different. TJ's chips up the ante, however, with a lattice shape that's fun to crunch while also being sturdy enough to hold up to the chunkiest dips.
Steamed buns perfect for Lunar New Year
Did you know that dumplings are meant to bring you luck if eaten for the Lunar New Year? As this holiday kicks off on February 17, now would be a good time to pick up a bag of Trader Joe's cha siu bao steamed pork buns. These can be found in the freezer case and are priced at $3.99 for an eight-ounce package. All you need to do is heat them in the microwave, and they'll be all set to help you ring in the Year of the Horse.
Heat-and-eat vegetarian tacos
Trader Joe's crispy potato and poblano pepper tacos aren't your run-of-the-mill floppy soft street tacos. Instead, they're modeled after tacos dorados, which are tacos that are fried to golden (which is what dorado means in Spanish). The filling is meat-free, consisting of mashed potatoes and peppers, and a box of six tacos is priced at $4.99.
Teeny-tiny chicken tacos
If you want to eat a whole bunch of tacos without feeling like a glutton, Trader Joe's mini chicken tacos may be just the snack for you. Each one-pound box costs $5.99 and contains about 15 tiny tacos. All you need to do is heat and eat; you can add a dipping sauce if you wish, but it's not entirely necessary since the chicken filling is already flavored with chipotle and tomato.
Muffins made with a berry that's not blue
Blueberry may be the top-selling muffin flavor in the U.S., and yes, Trader Joe's does sell them, along with chocolate, cinnamon, and cranberry pecan muffins. For a limited time, the store also carries raspberry muffins, which aren't something you find in every supermarket bakery. Raspberries are a bit more tart than blueberries, working perfectly with the sweet batter and brown sugar streusel to create a muffin that's out of the ordinary but extraordinarily delightful. They can be found with the baked goods, and a package of four costs $5.49.
Freeze-dried fruit candies with all-natural coloring
Freeze-dried candies have a texture similar to savory snack products, but all the sweetness you'd expect from candy. Trader Joe's watermelon freeze dried candies, priced at $3.99 per 1.5-ounce bag, come in a fun multi-hued pastel color scheme. Even better, these colors don't come from artificial food dyes but from natural ingredients, including fruit juice, paprika, spirulina, vegetable juice, and turmeric. All you'll taste in the candies is watermelon and sugar, though, which is exactly as it should be.
Celebratory cookies
Sometimes you need to celebrate the little wins in life, like finding a parking space that isn't five blocks away or actually managing to cancel that subscription. For these occasions, we present Trader Joe's Jubilant Sprinkle cookies. They're small in size (each serving is 24 cookies and just 130 calories), but are adorned with festive sprinkles and come in celebratory shapes such as balloons, rainbows, and wrapped presents. A 10-ounce bag will run you $3.99.
Make-it-yourself matcha
You may be able to find instant matcha in other supermarkets, but it probably won't come with a pedigree like Trader Joe's instant Jeju matcha latte packets. Jeju is a volcanic island off the coast of Korea that is known for high-quality matcha, and that's where Trader Joe's sourced the main ingredient. The tea packets also contain milk powder and sugar, so all you need to add is water. For $4.99, you get enough to make 10 matcha lattes.
A seasonal bottled cocktail
February may be the month for football, romance, and new beginnings (Lunar New Year begins on the 17th), but March brings St. Patrick's Day. In anticipation of celebrating all things Irish, Trader Joe's is already stocking ready-to-drink Irish coffee (booze included). You can guzzle it as-is, add ice, or heat it for the more traditional hot drink experience. A bottle costs $9.99 for 375 milliliters, which is enough for roughly two 6-ounce cups. The limited-time beverage is 20% alcohol, though, so you might want to go easy or mix it with coffee for something a bit less potent.