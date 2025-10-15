Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Where Should You Be Shopping For Groceries?

At first glance, Aldi and Trader Joe's don't seem all that similar besides the fact that both stores sell groceries. Aldi looks a bit more like your typical grocery store with its larger layout and neutral color palette, although it does have its roots across the pond, in Germany. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's stands out with colorful, handwritten signage and a smaller overall store. But if you look closer, you may notice some similarities. As it turns out, there's an unspoken connection between Trader Joe's and Aldi.

Aldi, as most know it, began in 1946 when a pair of brothers took over their mother's convenience store business. Eventually, Aldi separated into two: Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd. Aldi Nord would be the one to purchase Trader Joe's in 1979. So the stores are distant relatives, but that doesn't necessarily put them on equal footing. Both stores have strong followings for good reasons. Aldi has the appeal of low prices while also offering specials, like its twice-annual German Week items. Meanwhile Trader Joe's has such a fanbase that people even send care packages stuffed full of store-brand specialty items you can't find elsewhere.

Since both stores are so well loved, a comparison was in order. Among other factors, we looked at affordability, selection, and ambience to find the pros and cons of each. While we have firsthand experience with both, we also looked at customer reviews and pricing data to determine which store you should prioritize on your next grocery run.