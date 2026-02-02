Trader Joe's Finally Welcomes This Number One Requested Meat Cut To Stores
Trader Joe's aims to satisfy its customer base as all retailers do, but you can't please everyone all of the time. It seems the grocery chain does listen to requests, though, and if there are enough of them, eventually the need (or want, at any rate) will be fulfilled. According to the latest February 2026 Fearless Flyer, the most-requested cut of meat has been a boneless chuck roast, which, for some reason, the store has failed to carry prior to this year. That deficiency has since been addressed, however, since this item is now available in-store.
Trader Joe's Premium Angus Beef Boneless Chuck Roast is priced at $8.99 per pound, which is comparable to the cost at other major grocers such as Walmart. This cut is typically budget-friendly, which is why many people call chuck roast the "poor man's brisket." (Trader Joe's website doesn't currently list brisket but has sold this meat in the past at a price that was about $1.50 more per pound than the chuck roast.)
What to make with Trader Joe's boneless chuck roast
Boneless chuck roast, like brisket, isn't the tenderest and most well-marbled part of a cow's anatomy. It comes from the shoulder area, a part that gets plenty of exercise in the standard course of bovine locomotion. (Moo-ving around, as it were.) For that reason, it's not meant for dry roasting but is instead well-suited to a low-and-slow braise in flavorful liquid.
Chuck roast is actually the best cut of meat for pot roast, and that's exactly what Trader Joe's suggests doing with it. Toss it in the pot with potatoes, carrots, onions, and spices, along with a hearty glug of what used to be known as Two-Buck Chuck before the price went up. (Some feel the best kind of red wine for pot roast is cabernet sauvignon, but merlot will work if you're not a cab sav fan.) You can also shred the meat and use it to fill tacos, enchiladas, or burritos. Make casseroles, beef up your Bolognese sauce, or top baked potatoes. Whatever you do with it, this slow-cooked beef may not be quick, but it sure is convenient — all the more so now that you can pick it up on your next TJ's run instead of having to hit up a second grocery store.