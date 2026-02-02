Trader Joe's Finally Welcomes This Number One Requested Meat Cut To Stores

Trader Joe's aims to satisfy its customer base as all retailers do, but you can't please everyone all of the time. It seems the grocery chain does listen to requests, though, and if there are enough of them, eventually the need (or want, at any rate) will be fulfilled. According to the latest February 2026 Fearless Flyer, the most-requested cut of meat has been a boneless chuck roast, which, for some reason, the store has failed to carry prior to this year. That deficiency has since been addressed, however, since this item is now available in-store.

Trader Joe's Premium Angus Beef Boneless Chuck Roast is priced at $8.99 per pound, which is comparable to the cost at other major grocers such as Walmart. This cut is typically budget-friendly, which is why many people call chuck roast the "poor man's brisket." (Trader Joe's website doesn't currently list brisket but has sold this meat in the past at a price that was about $1.50 more per pound than the chuck roast.)