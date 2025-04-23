Why They Call Chuck Roast The 'Poor Man's Brisket'

When it comes to smoking meat, a lot of people instinctively reach for brisket. This is for a good reason; brisket contains a lot of connective tissue that breaks down when gently cooked, causing the meat to become both tender and flavorful. While brisket is a popular choice, chuck roast is a viable alternative; it even has the moniker "poor man's brisket." We reached out to Debi Morgan, the founder and recipe developer of Quiche My Grits, a food blog that features sassy Southern recipes, to find out why the cut has this nickname.

Morgan wasted no time pointing out the differences between these two cuts. "You can get more cuts from the chuck section of a cow and use it for more meals such as stew and hamburger," she told us, which in turn drives down the price. "Chuck roast is also referred to as a 'poor man's brisket' since the price is more affordable than a brisket cut."

Aside from being cheaper and more versatile, another reason why chuck roast is called the poor man's brisket is because, in a pinch, it can be used in much the same way. "Both cuts of meat require a low and slow cooking process, and do well when smoked on a pellet-grill," Morgan said. "I have found that a smoked chuck roast is delicious, but not quite as tender as a brisket." That being said, if armed with one of the best pellet grills for beginners, there is no reason why you can't produce some wonderful smoked meat using chuck roast.