Why They Call Chuck Roast The 'Poor Man's Brisket'
When it comes to smoking meat, a lot of people instinctively reach for brisket. This is for a good reason; brisket contains a lot of connective tissue that breaks down when gently cooked, causing the meat to become both tender and flavorful. While brisket is a popular choice, chuck roast is a viable alternative; it even has the moniker "poor man's brisket." We reached out to Debi Morgan, the founder and recipe developer of Quiche My Grits, a food blog that features sassy Southern recipes, to find out why the cut has this nickname.
Morgan wasted no time pointing out the differences between these two cuts. "You can get more cuts from the chuck section of a cow and use it for more meals such as stew and hamburger," she told us, which in turn drives down the price. "Chuck roast is also referred to as a 'poor man's brisket' since the price is more affordable than a brisket cut."
Aside from being cheaper and more versatile, another reason why chuck roast is called the poor man's brisket is because, in a pinch, it can be used in much the same way. "Both cuts of meat require a low and slow cooking process, and do well when smoked on a pellet-grill," Morgan said. "I have found that a smoked chuck roast is delicious, but not quite as tender as a brisket." That being said, if armed with one of the best pellet grills for beginners, there is no reason why you can't produce some wonderful smoked meat using chuck roast.
How to smoke chuck roast
Despite admitting that chuck roast is not as tender as brisket, Debi Morgan still likes to smoke the former, especially as, due to its smaller size, this cut can be ready in as little as seven hours. On the other hand, a large brisket takes a much longer time to smoke. There is one thing to be aware of when smoking chuck: It has a tendency to dry out. "This [smoking] process tends to dry it out easier, which is why I always wrap a chuck roast in butcher paper towards the end of the cook," said Morgan.
Wrapping it in butcher paper helps the meat retain some moisture while still allowing evaporation to take place. (Foil does not allow any moisture to escape, which is one of the reasons why you should never wrap your smoking meat in foil.) Alternatively, you can always just use a bigger roast. Morgan explained, "If you can find a chuck roast that's around 6 pounds, it's less likely to dry out on the smoker and [will] create a nice smoke ring since it will need to cook longer."
Morgan smokes her chuck roast in a pellet grill set at 225 degrees Fahrenheit, cooking it until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. She then wraps it in butcher paper and puts it back onto the grill until the internal temperature reaches anywhere between 195 degrees Fahrenheit to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. "It's important to cook to temperature, not to time," Morgan noted, "because every cut of meat is different." To finish it off, Morgan wraps the meat in a towel and rests it in a cooler for a further hour before serving. While it might be a poor man's brisket, when cooked like this chuck roast isn't half bad.