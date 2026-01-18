12 Grocery Store Chains With The Best Wine Selection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know the best wine shops are those tiny, hole-in-the-wall type places with passionate, nerdy — sometimes even borderline snobby — clerks. The ones who know every bottle in the shop like the back of their hand. Those geeks who can recommend a sure-to-please grower Champagne or unpronounceable Italian variety without breaking a sweat. But, let's face it, we don't always have the time, money, or, quite frankly, the patience to shop in places like that.

So, the question then becomes, when you find yourself in the supermarket with a desperate need for a decent bottle (or three) of wine, are you going to be facing a wall of mass-produced, industrial, mystery-grape and mystery-region wines? Or, will you instead find a thoughtfully curated selection of international options that actually hit the spot? It all depends, it turns out, on the store.

To discover which grocery store chains had the best wine selection, we considered a number of factors, ranging from personal experience to online reviews. For more information on the methodology used to curate this list, read to the end of this article. In the meantime, here are 12 options that will never let you down.