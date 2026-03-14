Trader Joe's 12 Absolute Best Name-Brand Food Dupes

Trader Joe's may come across as Aldi's bougier cousin, but it, too, offers plenty of budget buys for the smart shopper. Fewer than 20% of Trader Joe's products are name-brand, since the favorite retailer, like Aldi's, focuses more on store brands. Even so, a lot of the products would look pretty familiar even to someone who'd never set foot in a Trader Joe's before. That's because they are copycats — products that are intentionally meant to resemble a popular name brand but may sell for quite a bit less.

Some of these products seem to be seasonal and have yet to reappear. Others, alas, may have disappeared for good, although with TJ's, you never know for sure. Among the now-vanished copycats we've known and loved are the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars that tasted just like Girl Scout Thin Mints and canned matcha green tea that could be mixed with lemonade to make a Starbucks iced green tea lemonade taste-alike at a fraction of the price. The products on this list, however, are all still available at this time of writing, with one exception: The fall-themed sugar cookies are currently out of season, but as an unadorned version of the dough is still on store shelves, this gives us hope that we'll see them again before the leaves start to turn.