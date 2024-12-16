The McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Copycat You Can Find At Trader Joe's

These days, it's common to find fast food sauces and copycat products in just about any grocery store. Companies such as McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Chick-fil-A have realized that if they can't get you in their restaurant, they might as well sell their sought-after condiments elsewhere. The benefit? Not only can you slather these gems on a homemade burger or chicken nuggets, but you can also use a lot of the store-bought products as a universal sauce. It's really a win-win for everybody.

Speaking of McDonald's, if you're a fan of the Big Mac, you'll be happy to know you can find a similar version of the Big Mac sauce at your local Trader Joe's. Named "Magnifisauce," this product has some pretty big shoes to fill, knowing how popular the actual burger and sauce combo is. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has an excellent reputation for housing delicious products, so there's a good chance this sauce will become a fan favorite, too.