Why Gen Z Is Calling Diet Coke A 'Fridge Cigarette'

In the past, people used to get a few moments of peace by taking a smoke break. Nowadays, it's pretty widely accepted that there's one key issue with smoke breaks: Smoking is bad for you. But if your job is wearing you down, and cigarettes will eventually damage most of the organs in your body, then what's left? According to TikTok, the real answer is that you can simply take a break without smoking through what the app likes to call a "fridge cigarette."

A TikTok user named Rachel Reno recently posted a now-viral video in which she said, "Overheard someone call Diet Coke a 'fridge cigarette' and nothing's been more true to me since." Indeed, the phrase seems to mean taking a break from whatever important work you're doing and grabbing a soda from the fridge instead of going out for a cigarette. The clip went viral enough that Reno spoke to the New York Times and compared the satisfying catharsis of snapping the tab of a soda can to sparking a lighter. In both cases, it's a tangible reminder that you're taking a break, and so you should try to relax.