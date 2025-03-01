Why Does Diet Coke Have More Caffeine Than Regular?

Of the many sodas and beverages that contain limited sugar, Diet Coke is easily among the most popular. However, despite Diet Coke being a legend of the soda world for over 40 years, some diehard enthusiasts of the pop might still be unaware of the fact that Diet Coke actually contains quite a bit more caffeine than regular Coca-Cola. A standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine while the same size of the diet variant boasts 46 milligrams.

The reason for this 30% increase in caffeine ultimately comes down to taste. The additional caffeine provides a slightly bitter flavor which is a key part of the flavor profile that Diet Coke enthusiasts know and love. This is why a decaffeinated Diet Coke tastes vastly different from a standard Diet Coke and is also one of the reasons why Diet Coke has a very different flavor to that of original Coca-Cola.