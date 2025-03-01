Why Does Diet Coke Have More Caffeine Than Regular?

By Dylan Murray
A can of Diet Coke placed on a wooden table. The Image Party/Shutterstock

Of the many sodas and beverages that contain limited sugar, Diet Coke is easily among the most popular. However, despite Diet Coke being a legend of the soda world for over 40 years, some diehard enthusiasts of the pop might still be unaware of the fact that Diet Coke actually contains quite a bit more caffeine than regular Coca-Cola. A standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine while the same size of the diet variant boasts 46 milligrams. 

The reason for this 30% increase in caffeine ultimately comes down to taste. The additional caffeine provides a slightly bitter flavor which is a key part of the flavor profile that Diet Coke enthusiasts know and love. This is why a decaffeinated Diet Coke tastes vastly different from a standard Diet Coke and is also one of the reasons why Diet Coke has a very different flavor to that of original Coca-Cola.

How Diet Coke compares to other caffeinated drinks

Cans of Diet Coke next to some standard Coca-Cola in ice. The Image Party/Shutterstock

While a 30% increase may sound like a large, potentially unhealthy, jump, Diet Coke doesn't actually contain all that much caffeine. For example, the popular diet soda's caffeine content still pales in comparison to a 12-ounce cup of coffee which contains around 140 milligrams of caffeine. (Suffice to say, there's a good reason why we have been quick to defend decaf coffee and its fans over the years.) 

When compared to other diet sodas, Diet Coke contains a middling amount of caffeine. Diet Pepsi actually contains less caffeine than Diet Coke, with a 12-ounce can of the former containing 35 milligrams of caffeine. A 12-ounce can of Diet Mountain Dew, on the other hand, contains 54 milligrams of caffeine. 

So, even though it contains more caffeine than regular Coca-Cola, a can of Diet Coke contains a relatively standard amount. Considering that 400 milligrams of caffeine is considered a safe amount of caffeine for an adult to consume in a day, swapping standard Coca-Cola for Diet Coke shouldn't result in you consuming more caffeine than you can handle.

