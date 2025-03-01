Why Does Diet Coke Have More Caffeine Than Regular?
Of the many sodas and beverages that contain limited sugar, Diet Coke is easily among the most popular. However, despite Diet Coke being a legend of the soda world for over 40 years, some diehard enthusiasts of the pop might still be unaware of the fact that Diet Coke actually contains quite a bit more caffeine than regular Coca-Cola. A standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine while the same size of the diet variant boasts 46 milligrams.
The reason for this 30% increase in caffeine ultimately comes down to taste. The additional caffeine provides a slightly bitter flavor which is a key part of the flavor profile that Diet Coke enthusiasts know and love. This is why a decaffeinated Diet Coke tastes vastly different from a standard Diet Coke and is also one of the reasons why Diet Coke has a very different flavor to that of original Coca-Cola.
How Diet Coke compares to other caffeinated drinks
While a 30% increase may sound like a large, potentially unhealthy, jump, Diet Coke doesn't actually contain all that much caffeine. For example, the popular diet soda's caffeine content still pales in comparison to a 12-ounce cup of coffee which contains around 140 milligrams of caffeine. (Suffice to say, there's a good reason why we have been quick to defend decaf coffee and its fans over the years.)
When compared to other diet sodas, Diet Coke contains a middling amount of caffeine. Diet Pepsi actually contains less caffeine than Diet Coke, with a 12-ounce can of the former containing 35 milligrams of caffeine. A 12-ounce can of Diet Mountain Dew, on the other hand, contains 54 milligrams of caffeine.
So, even though it contains more caffeine than regular Coca-Cola, a can of Diet Coke contains a relatively standard amount. Considering that 400 milligrams of caffeine is considered a safe amount of caffeine for an adult to consume in a day, swapping standard Coca-Cola for Diet Coke shouldn't result in you consuming more caffeine than you can handle.