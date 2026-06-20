13 Store-Bought Olive Oils For Bread Dipping, Ranked

Trader Joe's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil is one of the store's premium choices. Described on the label as "no ordinary olive oil," this Trader Joe's offering is made exclusively with Italian olives, blended from three local varieties for the chain.

Impressive though this may be, it's disappointing that this oil comes in clear glass, which does not protect it from light damage. While clear glass may be pretty to look at, it's not doing the actual oil — or that oil's consumer — any favors. This oil also lacks a harvest date on the bottle, though the back label indicates it is from the "current harvest" (whatever that means).

As such, when this oil proved pretty mediocre, it was hard to know if this was related to the storage or the oil itself. Without tasting it at the source, we'll never know. It's muted, lacking those telltale fruity or herbal flavors, though there are admittedly some buttery notes. The finish here offers a touch of spiciness, but compared to some of the better oils here, it is not at all distinct. At $10.99, this is the lowest priced oil on the list, but it otherwise fails to stand out.