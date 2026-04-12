Why French Olive Oils Are Harder To Find, Yet Worth Picking Up

Though you may think first of Italy when you think of olive oil, followed by countries like Spain and Greece, the product is also made in the south of France. This shouldn't come as a surprise — it makes sense logically that France would produce olive oil. These countries all make up the Mediterranean, sharing many geographic similarities. They also use many of the same ingredients in their cuisines, such as olives; herbs like thyme, basil, and rosemary; tomatoes; seafood; and chickpeas. So why do we hear so little about French olive oil?

To get to the bottom of it, I visited the olive farm Moulin St. Jean on a Viking river cruise and spoke with one of its owners. There, I learned what it takes farmers in the South of France to get the olive oil from the orchard to your bottle.

Only a few farms in the south of France — mostly around the Provence region — are A.O.C certified to make olive oil, which you must be to legally sell the product. In total, the country only makes 3% of the world's olive oil. Out of 190 varieties worldwide, only four types of olives grow in France: three green and one black. It takes about five kilos of olives to produce one liter of olive oil.

Folks who enjoy light olive oils with little bitterness will find French olive oils to be a cut above those produced in other countries. Though much more of a challenge to find, it's worth giving French olive oils a try to experience the unique, lively flavor that the region produces.