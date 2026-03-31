Only This Trader Joe's Olive Oil Is Made Exclusively With Italian Olives

Olive oil is one of the most versatile pantry staples there is, great for everything from jazzing up store-bought sauces to making your own salad dressing to sauteeing meat, fish, or vegetables. If you're looking to stock up, cult favorite grocery store Trader Joe's can be an ideal spot to do so, even if there are some things worth hating about shopping there. However, not all olive oil is created equally. If you're on a Trader Joe's run, you should be aware that, in addition to navigating the question of extra virgin olive oil vs other types, there's only one olive oil in the shop that's made with strictly Italian olives, and that's Trader Giotto's Selezione Sicilian Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.

This olive oil is one of TJ's specialty items, and is made with three different varieties of olives, all sourced from the Italian island of Sicily, where the olive oil is pressed. The result is an especially robust, flavorful olive oil that's great for drizzling onto everything from pasta and pizza to a perfect Caprese salad. In fact, it's flavorful enough, with a buttery mouthfeel and peppery finish, that the Trader Joe's website recommends using it all on its own as a dip for crusty bread.