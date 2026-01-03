The Unique Shopping Experience You'll Have At The World's Smallest Trader Joe's

Until last May, if you lived in Boston and wanted to go to Trader Joe's, you had one option: the smallest Trader Joe's in the world. Sounds cool, right? Wrong. It is hell.

You enter through narrow sliding doors at the street level and are immediately forced onto an equally narrow downward escalator (or into a tiny elevator). Your descent into the labyrinth is surrounded by colorful murals depicting Boston's charm. Oh, and you might already be in the checkout line. Because at the world's smallest Trader Joe's, you shop for your groceries while in line to pay for them.

The 5,200-square-foot store is so cramped that the single checkout line wraps around every aisle. It can take 15 minutes to get from the cereal to the milk (or 25 if you're getting non-dairy) because of the people in front of you. Not only is this Trader Joe's crawling with college students from the dozen schools that surround it, it's in the middle of offices, hotels, apartments, and shops, and directly across the street from a convention center. You will bump into your fellow shoppers. Carts will block shelves. Backpacks will hit you in the face.