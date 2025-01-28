Skip The Wine And Get Your Host Another Bougie Foodie Gift
Most of us were taught by our parents (or society) that one can never show up to an event or dinner party empty-handed — it's simply bad manners. Wine has become the go-to because it's easy, you can keep a case on hand for emergencies, and you can go as big or as small as your budget allows. And after all, doesn't everyone love wine? Well, no, actually. The times, they are a-changin'. Troublesome reports keep coming out and telling us even moderate drinking isn't good, dry-January practitioners are now going all year, and non-alcoholic beers, wine, and mocktails are no longer niche but mainstream.
On top of that, wine can actually be a tricky gift. People can have strong preferences for red, white, rosé, bubbles, or none of the above. Unless you happen to know your hostess loves a specific Sancerre from the Loire Valley of France, you're probably better off going with another bougie treat. After all, there's nothing worse than seeing that nice bottle of wine still sitting in your friend's pantry a year later, going to waste. So what's a holiday party-hopping, excellent gift-giving friend to do? Enter olive oil: a versatile, creative, universally appreciated pantry staple that has almost as many price points as wine. When it comes to olive oil, you can go as low or as high as you want, depending on your wallet.
Why olive oil is better
A high-quality bottle of olive oil is both practical (who doesn't use olive oil when cooking?) and indulgent (a truly excellent oil can go for thousands of dollars). Unlike wine, which might end up collecting dust in your host's basement, olive oil can (and should be) popped open immediately and used for just about anything in the kitchen. Whether it's drizzled over salads or used as a dipping sauce, it's a gift that blends utility with luxury — which is what makes a truly thoughtful present.
Besides appealing to both health-conscious eaters and pretentious foodies, artisanal olive oil often comes with a story. Maybe it's cold-pressed from a centuries-old grove in Tuscany. Maybe it's a hip California brand that only uses single-origin, heirloom olives from a certain family farm. Whatever oil you choose, sharing its story is an excellent conversation starter, and makes the gift feel more thoughtful.
When selecting an olive oil for your hostess with the mostest, obviously, quality is the most important. Always go for extra-virgin (EVOO), which is the highest grade and least processed. You get what you pay for when it comes to olive oils, so don't cheap out. Try to choose a brand that highlights the oil's region of origin and harvest date; just like wine, good olive oil doesn't last forever. Having a timestamp on the bottle shows a commitment to freshness and authenticity. Whichever you end up choosing, there's definitely an oil for every gifting occasion.