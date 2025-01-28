Skip The Wine And Get Your Host Another Bougie Foodie Gift

Most of us were taught by our parents (or society) that one can never show up to an event or dinner party empty-handed — it's simply bad manners. Wine has become the go-to because it's easy, you can keep a case on hand for emergencies, and you can go as big or as small as your budget allows. And after all, doesn't everyone love wine? Well, no, actually. The times, they are a-changin'. Troublesome reports keep coming out and telling us even moderate drinking isn't good, dry-January practitioners are now going all year, and non-alcoholic beers, wine, and mocktails are no longer niche but mainstream.

On top of that, wine can actually be a tricky gift. People can have strong preferences for red, white, rosé, bubbles, or none of the above. Unless you happen to know your hostess loves a specific Sancerre from the Loire Valley of France, you're probably better off going with another bougie treat. After all, there's nothing worse than seeing that nice bottle of wine still sitting in your friend's pantry a year later, going to waste. So what's a holiday party-hopping, excellent gift-giving friend to do? Enter olive oil: a versatile, creative, universally appreciated pantry staple that has almost as many price points as wine. When it comes to olive oil, you can go as low or as high as you want, depending on your wallet.