Trader Joe's Shoppers Rejoice Over The Return Of This Fall Bakery Favorite — 'Bought IMMEDIATELY'

The signs of fall creep keep coming (sigh, looking at you, Pumpkin Spice Latte), and that includes at Trader Joe's, which is now selling a thankfully not-pumpkin-spice-flavored item in the form of a pastry. Trader Joe's customers have recently spotted packages of apple cider donuts in the store, which has got some people grousing about their early appearance while others have been quick to express their excitement. In one Instagram post about them, a commenter wrote, "Bought IMMEDIATELY."

On Reddit, customers noted some details about the donut's arrival. One Redditor said about the timing, "This is about the same as last year. They show up about 2-3 weeks before the Fall/Pumpkin tsunami." Another Redditor wrote, "Yeah I ate a whole box this week ... oops." Nothing heralds the beginning of fall like apple orchards, pumpkins, and sweaters; and it looks like Trader Joe's is just getting into the swing of things in the heat of late summer. Aldi has also been selling fall products early this year. (The official end of summer is on September 22, by the way, I say grumpily.)