The Marie Callender's Frozen Fall Pie We'd Never Buy Again

In our ranking of 11 Marie Callender's frozen pies, we came to a stunning conclusion. One dessert, a favorite flavor during fall, was a severe flop — and considering it's such an iconic American dish, we were honestly pretty shocked. It turns out our friend Marie can't bake a proper pumpkin pie, which is as surprising to us as it is to you.

A lot of it had to do with its texture. Our writer noticed that Marie Callender's pumpkin filling is pretty much just an unappealing dense mash of squash, so starchy that it's hard to swallow. "Another egregious error that further confuses the pie's identity is the lack of spices," our taste tester observed. The ingredients list does list "spice," but it does not say specifically what those flavorings are. The tester couldn't detect much more than sugar and squash — the comforting aromas of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg that associate pumpkin spice with fall were pretty much absent. In the end, they didn't want to finish the slice of pie, which should be enough to clearly show you where they stood.