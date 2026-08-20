I Tried And Ranked 11 Marie Callender's Frozen Pies From Worst To Best

We begin at the bottom with a pumpkin that doesn't get the bibbity-bobbity-boo transformation that Cinderella's orange gourd does. This pumpkin stays a pumpkin and does not turn into a pie. A fairy tale pumpkin pie, the kind that is the mainstay of a royal feast, is a custard pie. Pumpkin purée adds flavor and density, but the pie should bake into a delicate, eggy, silky consistency. In contrast to that ideal texture, Marie Callender's Pumpkin Pie is thick and sticky mashed squash resting heavily in a baked flour crust. Now, if I were ranking squash casseroles, this would score high for its sweet, nutty flavor and smooth, dense texture. But, as a pie, it is starchy and difficult to swallow.

Another egregious error that further confuses the pie's identity is the lack of spices. Now, I know there are pumpkin spice haters who despise when anything and everything is infused with autumnal flavors for a few months each year, but surely they like pumpkin spices in an actual pumpkin pie. Without the help of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, sugar is solely responsible for making this squash-based dessert appealing.

I did not want to finish eating this pie — luckily, I know how to turn lemons into lemonade, or rather, pumpkin pie filling into sweet muffins. But, next time, I'll skip the Marie Callender's frozen pumpkin pie, and opt for a cheaper, bigger, spicier, Costco pumpkin pie which, as it turns out, can be frozen.