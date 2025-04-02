The 'Sacrifice' You Have To Make For Perfectly Cut Pie
Pie is one of those dishes where everyone has a favorite whether its sweet apple pie (the best ones require a little culinary destruction), a warmly spiced pumpkin pie, or a wholesome savory pie. But, as with any good thing in life, pies also come with a few challenges. You might be wondering how to keep pie dough from sticking to the counter, or more importantly, how to cut a perfect slice. Thankfully, Erin Jeanne McDowell, a recipe developer, food stylist, and author of "The Book on Pie," gave us some expert advice on the latter topic.
In an interview with The Takeout, she said, "I like to take what I call a 'sacrifice slice,' which is a very small sliver that I don't really care about being intact. Once that small portion is removed, it's so much easier to cut a clean slice from any pie!"
This sacrifice slice will not only give you a little more space to work, but it's also a great way to get a peek inside the pie. Aside from letting you know if your pie is properly baked, you will also be able to tell how other slices of the pie should be handled. For example, if the pastry is fragile, you know you need to handle each slice very delicately.
Other tips to get a perfect slice
Erin Jeanne McDowell mentioned another very important point, saying, "Make sure the pie has cooled completely before slicing it." This is incredibly important if neat, clean slices are what you're aiming for. The main reason for this is because any thickening ingredients will firm up as the pie cools. Cut before they do, and the filling might leak everywhere.
The knife you use is also crucial; make sure it is sharp and ideally has a serrated edge. Although a bread knife might be the first knife that comes to mind, something much smaller will give you better control over how you cut your slices — a serrated steak knife is the better choice. The knife needs to be serrated as this allows it to easily break through the crust and pie fillings. By negating the need for much downward pressure, these knives allow you to cut delicate pies without crushing them.
Another useful tip is to run your knife under hot water before you cut with it (making sure to dry it before you begin cutting). The heat will help your knife break through the pie's different layers. You don't have to warm it between each slice, but you should wipe the knife clean each time so that you're not smudging your new slice with any previous crumbs. Remember, be patient with your pie and make that sacrifice slice; your guests will thank you.