The 'Sacrifice' You Have To Make For Perfectly Cut Pie

Erin Jeanne McDowell mentioned another very important point, saying, "Make sure the pie has cooled completely before slicing it." This is incredibly important if neat, clean slices are what you're aiming for. The main reason for this is because any thickening ingredients will firm up as the pie cools. Cut before they do, and the filling might leak everywhere.

The knife you use is also crucial; make sure it is sharp and ideally has a serrated edge. Although a bread knife might be the first knife that comes to mind, something much smaller will give you better control over how you cut your slices — a serrated steak knife is the better choice. The knife needs to be serrated as this allows it to easily break through the crust and pie fillings. By negating the need for much downward pressure, these knives allow you to cut delicate pies without crushing them.

Another useful tip is to run your knife under hot water before you cut with it (making sure to dry it before you begin cutting). The heat will help your knife break through the pie's different layers. You don't have to warm it between each slice, but you should wipe the knife clean each time so that you're not smudging your new slice with any previous crumbs. Remember, be patient with your pie and make that sacrifice slice; your guests will thank you.