How To Decide Which Thickener To Use For Your Fruit Pie

Thickener can make or break a fruit pie — underdo it, and you'll end up with soggy-crusted soup; overdo it, and your pie will have a gummy texture and a starchy flavor — so The Takeout asked Joanne Gallagher for advice. As the recipe developer behind Inspired Taste — which she co-founded with her husband Adam — Gallagher has plenty of experience in perfecting pies.

"I usually reach for cornstarch because it gives a glossy, slightly set filling," says Gallagher. Cornstarch can thicken sauce in an instant, and it has plenty of other perks, too. Unlike other thickeners, like tapioca starch and Clear Jel, it's easy to find in stores — but cornstarch isn't always the right choice. According to Gallagher, the best thickener for the job depends on the type of pie you're making, the fruit you're using, and what you plan to do with the pie once you're done.

Still, some advice is universal. "Always mix your thickener with sugar before adding it to fruit, this helps prevent lumps," Gallagher says. "If your fruit is extra juicy, don't be afraid to leave some liquid behind or simmer it briefly on the stove." Once the pie is out of the oven, she advises against digging in straight away. "Remember that pies thicken as they cool, so patience pays off," she says. "Cutting too soon is the fastest way to a soupy slice." Finally, Gallagher tells home bakers not to strive for perfection. "Don't worry if a few juices bubble over, or a berry escapes," she says. "That's the charm of homemade pie."