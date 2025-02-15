Thicken Hot Sauce In An Instant With A Pantry Staple

Ever look at the hot sauce section and think, "Why is this so watery?" Whether it's homemade or store-bought, a thin sauce can be a real letdown. Luckily, the solution is in your pantry. Enter cornstarch — the unsung hero of the kitchen. It's not just for gravies or soups, it can quickly transform your watery hot sauce into the perfect, velvety consistency. The trick? Don't just throw the cornstarch into the sauce. If you do, you'll end up with clumps, and no one wants that. Instead, make a slurry by mixing equal parts cornstarch and cold liquid. Once you've got a smooth paste, slowly stir it into your simmering sauce. As it heats up, the cornstarch will absorb the liquid creating your ideal hot sauce. Just be sure to keep an eye on it as it cooks, if you cook it for too long, the slurry may break down, and you'll need to start over.

If you're not a fan of cornstarch, there are other alternatives. Arrowroot and tapioca starch work in the same way and are even better at holding up to freezing temperatures, if you want to store the mixture. If you're feeling adventurous, a tiny pinch of xanthan gum will also do the trick (but be careful — it's powerful, the less you use, the better it is). For a slightly sweeter twist, try adding some boiled-down simple syrup. It's a fun way to bring a little sweetness to your spicy mix.