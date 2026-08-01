12 Desserts That Are 10x Better When You Add Bananas

Bananas can bring out such passion, both from those who find their unique flavor delicious and from those who see them with contempt. These long yellow fruits can trace their origins back to Southeast Asia, and went from a local food source to an internationally traded commodity by the end of the 14th century. Some may be familiar with the strange history of this fruit and the fact they've had to be recreated through human intervention after the fruit was wiped out by disease in the first half of the 20th century.

Despite their complicated history, lovers of the vibrant golden fruit will agree they can add an amazing twist of flavor to many different foods, are great for adding body to a smoothie, are delicious cooked and raw, and can even enhance savory flavors. However, where they really shine is dessert. The sweet and floral banana flavor has a way of standing strong along other potent flavors without trying to fully steal the show.

One of the most common complaints you may hear about bananas is how quickly they begin to overripen. As they grow brown they get sweeter and more flavorful, but they also become less appealing visually. For most home cooks, this becomes a sign that it's time to bake up some banana bread, but there are so many other ways to add this amazing fruit — whether pristine and yellow or aging and brown — to your desserts to give them a fresh take and amazing flavor.